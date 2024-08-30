Music | Extortionate prices are being asked for tickets to Oasis’ comeback gigs – the band issued a warning

Music|Oasis said they will return to the concert stages in 2025.

British band Oasis has had to issue a warning about the resale of tickets for their comeback tour, says BBC.

The first tickets for the tour were sold in a limited number during three hours on Friday night. Shortly after this, tickets started appearing for resale at more than 40 times the price. According to the BBC, tickets were even sold for more than 6,000 pounds, which is equivalent to more than 7,100 euros.

Oasis appealed to their fans by saying that tickets should not be resold at higher prices on websites that are not connected to the band’s promoters. According to the band, such tickets would be cancelled.

Also an expert in consumer law Lisa Webb tells the BBC that fans should be told not to buy tickets from those websites. He says that there is a risk in buying tickets that it is a scam or that the band, according to his words, will cancel the ticket, in which case it cannot be used.

Oasis said in the last week of August that they will return to the concert stages again. The band announced 14 concerts, 12 of which will be played in Britain and two in Ireland next year.