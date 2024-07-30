Music | Even an ordinary pop song can rise into the spheres thanks to images: These are the best music videos in history

Pop star Katy Perry’s fresh Woman’s World -song confuses its listeners around the world, but the root cause of the confusion doesn’t seem to be in the music. The song is relatively generic and forgettable machine pop.

The bigger reason is in the music video made for the song.

In the beginning of the video, Perry is seen scantily clad and surrounded by sexist imagery from the past. Towards the end, the imagery changes to retrofuturistic, but is still old-fashioned sexually charged.

The message of the song itself is clearly feminist and empowering. Instead, it is precisely the outdated and clichéd imagery that can be seen in the video left viewers in a state of confusion.

Confusion the reason is Katy Perry herself, believes a Canadian researcher Johanna Wilson, who defended the impact of music videos in June at the University of Jyväskylä. Wilson is a researcher at the University of Jyväskylä’s Center of Excellence for Music, Mind, Body and Brain Research.

“I think Perry’s video is getting so much hate because her image as a camp pop star overrides any other message she might want to send. Therefore, the story of this video is conveyed as sarcastic and infantilizing, and it even compartmentalizes an entire gender: in order to be confident, a woman must be ‘sexy,’” Wilson reflects.

This is an example of how a star-class artist like Perry is a prisoner of her previously born image – an image that was born largely through videos.

Earlier this year, for example, the one published by Perry in 2013 Roar-song’s music video crossed the four billion view mark on YouTube and is thus the most viewed video by a female artist on the entire service. As well as Woman’s Worldalso Roar is feminist, empowering and cartoonish in its message, but its video is significantly more inventive and fresh.

“ The visuals change the way we hear the song.

In his studies Johanna Wilson has found that the video attached to the music greatly affects how the listener perceives and interprets the music. This effect remains in the listener’s memory even when the same music is heard again as just music, without video.

Similarly, seeing the video may strongly change the interpretation of the song even for a listener who has already heard the song before seeing the music video.

“It might be a big change, even though the music itself hasn’t changed at all,” says Wilson.

Canadian-born Johanna Wilson has studied music videos and their viewing.

“The message of a song heard purely as music may be missed by the listener, or it just sounds like a fairly standard pop song. But the artist may use the video to comment on the world situation or to express his own opinions. Then the visual component expresses what the artist really thinks.”

A music video doesn’t even have to have any kind of moral statement or opinion, but even a more general artistic narrative affects the experience of the music, says Wilson.

“The visual narrative attached to the music changes the way we hear the song.”

With music videos has a long history, stretching back at least to the 1960s, but the real golden age was between the beginning of the 1980s and the beginning of the 2000s with the advent of music channels on television.

Since then, Music Television or MTV has changed from a music channel to a reality TV channel. After this change, DVDs and other recording formats served as the main distribution format for music videos for a while.

However, the new arrival happened after YouTube and other video services became common in the 2010s, and after major record companies established the Vevo service. It was and still is possible to watch artists’ “official” music videos uploaded to Vevo via YouTube.

Youtube is also in the Nordic countries the most popular music streaming platform, although according to recent statistics published at the end of June, Spotify has already come close to it in popularity. It is also possible to watch music videos in, for example, Apple Music, but YouTube is basically a video service.

The popularity of YouTube shows that watching videos is an essential part of modern music listening.

“ “The dance parts of Michael Jackson and Madonna’s videos are as immortal as the songs themselves.”

Johanna Wilson says that the viewers typically extract things from music videos as part of their music experience, which most effectively create a strong collective effect.

“One element is the gestures used by the artist in the video, which are easily associated as part of the song. This dates back to the 1980s and 1990s, Michael Jackson’s and Madonna’s to videos whose dance parts are as immortal as the songs themselves,” says Wilson.

“Another important thing is the stories told by the videos, which can be cinematic and touch the individual listener.”

Those music videos that have both a strong narrative and memorable gestures make the strongest impression, says Wilson. Without each other, the effect of narrative and gestures is typically not as memorable.

Even after Michael Jackson and Madonna, strongly stylized visuals have strengthened the message of songs in music videos.

Wilson gives examples Lady Gaga’s and Beyoncé’s. The latter is particularly highlighted by Wilson Lemonade-album (2016), which was released both as a record and as a music film over an hour long illustrating all the songs. Likewise Taylor Swift’s the concert film of the ongoing Eras tour has made fans learn the choreography seen in the concert.

Johanna Wilson also mentions the Eurovision Song Contest, where the visuals of the performances play a huge role – just like last year Wrapper In Cha Cha Cha or in this year’s Irish competition piece, By Bambie Thug performing In Doomsday Blue.

Ireland’s representative Bambie Thug’s performance at Eurovision was exceptionally visual.

Even pure gestures have power, even if the video doesn’t have as wide a dramatic arc as Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

“No Psy From Gangnam Style would have become popular in any other time, without the internet. The dance moves in the video made it so hugely popular,” says Johanna Wilson.

Video of course, it can also have the opposite effect, as the discussion around Katy Perry’s recent video shows. If it fails, the video may fight against the success of the music track.

“Music listeners are very aware of what they watch and listen to. And if they interpret the video as lazily made or otherwise bad, it does the opposite of a good music video. If a good music video can add depth to even a weaker song, a bad video can take away the depth. Then the video can seem like a fake advertisement,” says Johanna Wilson.

This, in turn, can lead to listeners avoiding videos that tell “false” stories about music that is important to them.

“They don’t want their own interpretations to be trumped by a more general, shared interpretation told by the videos.”