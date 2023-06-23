Music | Etta is Finland’s most successful female rapper, and because of that she has had to filter certain words from Tiktok comments completely

Branding herself as “Mother”, Etta is perhaps the most commercially successful female rap artist in Finland, whose front rows of concerts are filled with girls with princess crowns. How has he jumped to the forefront of Finnish music?

“Oh where did it all come from?”

Emmalotta Kanthbegins an elevator speech-like narrative about his own youth and how he got into music.

At the age of five, she wrote in her sister’s friend book that she wanted to be a singer, participated Talent Finland for the first season at the age of ten Aretha Franklin with an r&b song Respect and released his first rap video online in 2017.