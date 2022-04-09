Music Esa Saarinen released a cult album 38 years ago, whose popularity was not saved even by a bold posing on the cover – Now the collection of strange songs is being re-released

In the 1980s, Esa Saarinen released album songs that were so strange and long that the radio didn’t play them. But soon the philosopher’s record can be seen again.

Philosopher Esa Saarinen that is, through a prolific period in the early 1980s. He worked as an assistant at the University of Helsinki and published books that brought him the reputation of a doctorate.

The philosopher also started a career in music at that time. Among other things, he translated into Finnish Pate Mustajärven with a song from the popular band The Kinks Lola.

Saarinen ended up making his own music when he was the producer of the new wave Ralf Örn shouted at it. Saarinen received ready-made musical bases from Örn, many of whom were Mauno Paajanen made by.

For example, a lyric was born Long and beautiful friendship. The text was based on Saarinen’s falling in love with his future spouse Pipsa to Pallasvesa.

“That’s when I thought I wouldn’t get Pipsa. Friendship was the second best option. I decided to throw myself at the idea of ​​indeterminacy, ”Saarinen says now.

In the song, the drums rumble. My man says to the net, “No name for this mood / No public proverb / No seal-confirming intermediary / No regulations for validity.”

Saarinen now sees that there were similarities in the process of making the songs with his later lecturing style.

“The idea meets itself, wanders and grows without ending in a certain blow.”

If born in 1984 Long and beautiful friendship is unheard, it may be heard soon. (Of course, you can listen to it right away From Youtube.) Saarinen’s texts once gave rise to a record that was named Philosophy. Now the album is going to be re-released.

The speaker of the songs is a spirit seeking freedom that ironically wonders the finished compartments. The object of stuttering is often a unified culture that believes in institutions and authorities.

“Keep Finland clean and go to the army / Remember that society can only decide for you”, sings Carouselin the section. (You’ll find it too From Youtube.)

“Later, I have considered this nasal-soothing substance to be the weakest on the record,” says Saarinen.

He connects a provocative attitude to a new wave that struggled with uniformity and reindeer bourgeoisie.

The year 1984 has been called the “Year of the Diamond Dog” because that is when the alternative culture began to take shape in Finland. Small magazines were founded and the first clubs in Helsinki started. Rock fashion with its hair bands and leather jackets embraced romance and individuality.

Breaking the boundaries of the frontiers seemed possible to a philosopher in his thirties.

“The aim was to move towards outward multidimensionality and polyphonic culture in all areas. I felt I was on freedom. ”

Commercial success Philosophy was not. The songs on the radio were too long and weird, and Saarinen didn’t start touring.

Since PhilosophyThe album has risen to a cult reputation among pop nerds. Lp records cost an average of 50 euros, and the overall demand is that Svart Records will re-release the album in early summer.

Saarinen feels successful especially in long and more liberated songs, such as Long and beautiful friendship mixed In a thin atmosphere (sec On Youtube).

Boy love (On Youtube he is also proud of what he did). In the lyric, the two boys touch each other in the coolness of the cathedral and speak a language that people have always spoken in their immediate vicinity.

In the studio, the text was considered too weak, but the provocation was not Saarinen’s aim. The writing was again inspired by Pipsa Pallasvesa, who had gay friends and often talked about the injustice of prohibition and exhortation laws.

Elfin, Paul Simonista the reminiscent Balearic rhythm and beautiful, even devotional lyrics make the song a unique love song. The background choir consists of members of the Brothers of the Soul who were in the same studio.

There was no description of homosexuality in Finnish pop culture, but Boy love was played on the radio somewhat.

“Every now and then, I still meet people who talk about the meaning of the song for their own identity. Its eloquence has opened up to me over the years. It is great that the universal message of love can be expressed in music. ”