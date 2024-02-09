Music | Esa Pulliainen and Antti Einiö will be awarded special Emmas

Special Emmas will be presented to Esa Pulliainen and Antti Einiö at the Emma gala on February 17.

The Emma Gala the first awards have been announced: the guitarist of the band Agents Esa Pulliainen and concert promoter Antti Einiö will be awarded this year with special Emmas.

The Emma gala will take place next week on Saturday, February 17, and the special Emmas will be handed out there to Pulliainen and Einiö, but their awards were already announced in advance.

The winners of the other Emma awards will be announced at the event itself. Collected the most nominations Behmwhich is nominated in six categories. Alma and the Kuumaa band are nominated in five categories.

Special Emma is awarded to a person who has made a significant career in the field of recorded music or who has significantly contributed to the development of the Finnish recording industry. In addition to the special Emma, ​​in some years the Emma gala also awards the Golden Emma award. It is a lifetime achievement award that can be awarded for long and successful activities for the benefit of the Finnish audio industry.

Over the years, Erikois-Emma has been won by many of Finland's most famous musicians, such as Juice Leskinen, Danny, Katri Helena, Karita Mattila, Ismo Alanko and Cheek.

Antti Einiö has had a 70-year career in the Finnish music industry.

Guitarist Esa Pulliainen is best known for the band Agents, which he founded in 1979. Over the years, Agents has performed with various soloists. They have acted as soloists Pekka Rytkönen, Rauli “Badding” Somerjoki, Topi Sorsakoski, Jorma Kääriäinen, Vesa Haaja, Ville Valo and Spice Girls.

Pulliainen's influence on both Agents' music and the unique sound world of Finnish electric guitar playing is enormous.

On the other hand, Antti Einiö, who has had a 70-year career in the music industry, has brought a shocking number of international stars to Finland in the role of concert organizer in different decades. The list includes all the biggest names from different eras About Louis Armstrong to Bob Dylan and About Chuck Berry To Tina Turner.

The 88-year-old pioneer of concert activities has been significantly shaping the Finnish music industry.