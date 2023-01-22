Music | Esa-Pekka Salonen’s new organ concerto was too much for the German critics – “I learned a lot in this process”, says the composer

The Berlin Philharmonic’s new composer-in-residence, Esa-Pekka Salonen, receives great praise from German critics as a conductor, but not as a composer.

Esa-Pekka SalosEN a new organ concerto Symphony concertante has received its premiere at the dedication concert of the new concert organ in Katowice, Poland, conducted by the composer himself. The instrument is claimed to be the largest modern concert organ in Europe, and judging by the first estimates, the composer wanted to make the most of it.

The same piece also launched Salonen’s season as the Berlin Philharmonic’s new composer-in-residence this week. Salonen conducted these concerts as well.

Salonen first broke through internationally as a conductor, but also enjoys a well-established reputation as a composer and constantly receives composition commissions from the world’s best orchestras.

Berliner Zeitung Peter Uehling however, wonders about Salonen’s invitation to be the Berlin Philharmonic’s composer-in-residence and estimates that it was the joint commission of the organ concerto that influenced the matter.

In the critic’s opinion, Salonen’s Californianization (a reference to his long period as musical director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and now the San Francisco Symphony) has not made his compositions more interesting.

Salonen knows how to write for an orchestra effectively and his harmonies shine colorfully Witold Lutoslawski and Olivier Messiaen in the middle ground, but the content is “as pompous as it is uninteresting” and this also applies to the organ concerto, named by the composer Symphony concertante.

According to the critic, this is a sign that the organ has not interested the composer, and the orchestral part is therefore more imaginative.

Tagesspiegel critic Kilian Scholla completely disagrees about the interestingness of the organ part. He specifically thanks the tasty organ part and the soloist Olivier Latrya, which shines with chains of trills, sparkling tone clusters and flexible and colorful registration. Effects that evoke science fiction associations are also to the critic’s mind.

However, in terms of the orchestral part, the finale’s bursting sonic colossus lacks sophistication. The tension is sometimes increased with clichéd and film music-like means. The form of the organ concerto becomes long-winded due to the over-exaggeration of the ingredients, he estimates.

The Berliner Morgenpost Felix Stephan also writes a peculiar work “overflowing with ideas” almost to the point of gibberish, but he also finds in the background a discipline that strives for rigor, so that everything stays together.

The beginning of the concert reminds the critic of French modernism and the diabolical sarcasm of the chaotic finale and the dances of death as well Bartók too and Shostakovich. Soloist Olivier Latry effortlessly implements the craziest tempos and the biggest virtuoso runs. In the long run, however, the overpressure of the music is exhausting, the critic estimates.

Olivier Latry receives praise as the soloist of Esa-Pekka Salonen’s organ concerto.

As a conductor Salonen is once again highly praised in Germany. According to the Berliner Zeitung, Salonen does not achieve the same combination of economic precision, fascination and excitement as a composer as he does as a conductor.

The critics describe quite uniformly Ravel’s compositions and especially Bartók too A wonderful tangerine management was fantastic and fulfilled high expectations.

French critics insights will be gained next, when Salonen conducts his new work on January 25 and 26 at the Orchester de Paris concerts at the Philharmonie de Paris concert hall.

HS reached the composer-conductor by phone just after he arrived in Paris.

“I learned in this process that if you make a big composition for orchestra and organ, the organist is in a way the second orchestrator. He orchestrates the organ section with registration choices that contrast or blend with the orchestra. The composer is very dependent on both the organ and the organist, which is also exciting, because the organ has enormous possibilities for dynamics and timbres.”

In the concert of the Berlin Philharmonic, the organ was not in perfect condition in terms of chords and fingers.

“It’s a shame that the organ renovation of the Berlin Philharmonic is just ahead, but Olivier Latry as a soloist was of course able to work around the problems excellently.”

According to Salonen, every venue is a new adventure. At the same time, he gets to compare two top organists, because the soloist of the premiere and some other performances was Iveta Apkalna.

“The balance also depends on the instrument and the organist. Here in Paris, I believe Olivier Latry was involved in the design of the organ of the Philharmonie de Paris, so I’m waiting with interest to see how the piece sounds on his home piano.”

In May, the piece will continue to Hamburg and Los Angeles, and later also to the repertoire of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra. The piece is a joint order of the mentioned orchestras.

Particularly Salonen is looking forward to the completion of the Helsinki Music Hall’s new organ next year and the premiere in Finland.

“Olivier has helped with the design of the Musiikkitalo’s organ and will be a soloist in Helsinki.”

