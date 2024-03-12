Music | Esa-Pekka Salonen receives a giant award – now he also takes a stand on his friend Valeri Gergiev's boycott

Esa-Pekka Salonen has been awarded for everything, but now it's time for something unique for him too. He is awarded the Polar Music Prize, called the “Nobel of music”.

Do you feel it anywhere anymore?

“Feels good. I became really happy,” the composer-conductor, reached for a phone interview from San Francisco, tells HS.

Prize amount is one million Swedish kronor, or almost 90,000 euros. The second prize winner of the year, an American, gets the same amount Nile Rodgers.

Rodgers is known as the founder of the band Chic, the hit producer and the publishing rights to the songs with billions as the second founder of the acquiring company Hipgnosis.

Nile Rodgers & Chic performed at Kaisaniemi Park in Helsinki on June 2, 2022.

Salonen is delighted to accept the award in Stockholm, one of his former hometowns. He was chief conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra from 1984 to 1995.

As a recipient of the Polar award, he is in good company.

“There are many influential people who are important to me, such as composers, in the awards Pierre Boulez and Witold Lutosławski as well as my close friends like [ohjaaja] Peter Sellars, [sellisti] Yo-Yo Ma and of course Kaija [Saariaho]. I know that Kaija would have been happy about this.”

Composer Kaija Saariaho received the Polar prize in 2013. The world-famous composer and Salonen's good friend died of cancer in June of last year.

Valeri Gergiev and Esa-Pekka Salonen at St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theater in 2006. The friendship led the Baltic Sea Festival together for a long time.

polarthe awardees also include Salonen's friend, the general director of St. Petersburg's Mariinsky Theater and the former chief conductor of many top orchestras, such as the London Symphony Orchestra and the Munich Philharmonic Valery Gergiev.

The friends managed the Baltic Sea Festival together for years. Gergiev also led Mikkeli's music festival already in the 1990s. Vladimir Putin after rising to power, he gradually slipped into his circle of power, as you could read from interviews with HS over the decades.

When Putin occupied the Crimean peninsula in the spring of 2014, Gergiev argued to HSthat it was not an occupation and that Russia expanded its territory because “the overwhelming majority of Crimeans so wanted”.

Due to the occupation, economic sanctions were already imposed on Russia at that time, but Gergiev's Western collaborators, from the London Symphony Orchestra to New York's Metropolitan Opera, stated that there was no reason for a cultural boycott.

Salonen followed the line of art institutions. In 2014 he your linethat the worst solution would be to “break all ties, especially cultural ties, which are constructive ties”.

Salonen still doesn't want to boycott Russian music, and here too he is in the current Western mainstream. He will lead again this spring Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Dmitri Shostakovich and on Easter he takes the Radio Symphony Orchestra to Salzburg to perform, for example Modest Mussorgsky Hovanshchina– opera.

“Is not Tchaikovsky or Mussorgsky the reason Russia attacks an independent country without any provocation. A boycott of Russian literature or music would be a loss for the West, because the works are wonderful, and a boycott would be a martyr benefit for Putin. Besides, there are also Ukrainian folk tunes in Mussorgsky's work”, says Salonen.

How about Russian artists supporting Putin? Russia expanded hostilities to a major offensive in February 2022, and Gergiev issued a universal pacifist statement, but it was no longer enough.

Western partners, from the Munich Philharmonic to the Metropolitan Opera and Mikkeli's music festival, cut off their cooperation.

“Valeri has chosen his side and as an adult he bears the consequences,” says Salonen now.

“Personally, it is extremely sad when a friend and great artist is away from the West, at least for a long time in the future. But it cannot be denied that he was in the business of the Russian official administration quite often.”

Putin rewarded Gergiev by making him head of Moscow's Bolshoi Theater as well.

“This is a big concentration of power, and now an opera house is being built for him in Vladivostok as well. At the same time, Russia is trying again to get Western artists to the country, but hardly anyone has been there. And I myself am not going to go until the situation is resolved in a fair way.”

Do you support a Western boycott against your friend?

Salonen thinks for a second and answers: “I support.”

A borderline case is a soprano settled in the West Anna Netrebkowhich is – along with some twisting – condemned war against Ukraine after his many pro-Putin actions. Some of the western houses boycotted him, some didn't.

“Every person must be given the right to start seeing the truth and publicly stand behind it,” Salonen assesses.

For those living in Russia, telling the truth can even mean decades in prison in terrible conditions.

That's why Salonen says that he understands even those young Russians living in Russia who remain silent for the time being.

Esa-Pekka Salonen with his good friend Kaija Saariaho in 2007. Saariaho's death last summer brought great sadness.

Salonen his current tenure as music director of the San Francisco Symphony ends in September 2025.

The pandemic destroyed some of the good plans and financial difficulties canceled the orchestra's European tour, which had been planned for next year.

Will there be a second season?

The composer-conductor, who will soon turn 66, says he is at a “crossroads”.

“None of us are getting any younger, and Kaija's death shocked me so thoroughly that I started to think about things from a slightly different angle.”

He promises to tell about his decisions later.

“At this point in my life, I have to think about what I still have enough strength for. Work has often determined where I live, but soon I have to think about where I really want to live.”

Of course, a lot will remain.

“The ring where I make visits to the United States and Europe will hardly change terribly,” he says.

Rink includes the world's best orchestras, opera houses and festivals. From Finland, Salonen especially mentions the Radio Symphony Orchestra, which is “like a family” to him.

Compositions the act on the order of the top parties also continues. Next up is the horn concerto for the top of his instrument To Stefan Dori.

“The original performance will be at the Lucerne festival next year. When the European tour of the San Francisco Symphony had to be canceled, we were looking for a new orchestra for the first performance. At that point, other subscribers will also be blocked.”

After that, there is “something bigger” in the compositional plans.

“An opera or some kind of music-dramatic project is on my mind. It should finally be done after I've been thinking about it for a quarter of a century.”

For now however, everything continues in accordance with the already agreed obligations.

In addition to his San Francisco orchestra, Salonen will also conduct the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra in the spring.

However, he has to cancel the May concert week of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra because he is traveling to Stockholm to receive the Polar award. The gala will be held on May 21.

“That's the only regret in the gratifying award news. But Polar is the biggest music award in our corner of the world and I know that there will be a good replacement in Chicago,” says Salonen.