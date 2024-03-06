Music | Esa-Pekka Salonen invited the RSO to be the festival orchestra in Salzburg – a top-flight again for Mäkelä?

of Salzburg The Easter Festival has chosen the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra (RSO) as its spring 2025 festival orchestra, which will perform on five nights Esa-Pekka Salonen under.

by Herbert von Karajan The longest-running festival orchestras of the Salzburg Easter Festival founded by RSO are the Berlin Philharmonic and the Dresden Staatskapelle, so the RSO is in tough company.

For Salos was given free rein for the Easter festival, and instead of his own San Francisco Symphony, he asked for the Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Chief Conductor of the RSO Nicholas Collon moved his own concert weeks in Helsinki, because an invitation to Salzburg is an important matter for the orchestra.

“This is how a good chief conductor works, and hats off to Nick,” Salonen thanks from San Francisco in a telephone interview with HS.

At first there was a need to find an orchestra director in Salzburg Gerald McBurney for new production Modest Mussorgsky Hovanshchina – from the opera.

“The direction was already supposed to go to the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow in 2022 under the leadership of another conductor and, for example, to London. Moscow was canceled due to Russia's big attack, and London also had financial difficulties,” says Salonen.

The Salzburg Easter Festival became interested in directing and after a visit to Helsinki, the festival director was convinced of Salonen's choice of RSO.

The two of you Hovanshchina-opera performance and two by Gustav Mahler in addition to the performance of the second symphony, the RSO will play the Finnish repertoire on the fifth evening, when we will hear by Jean Sibelius the second symphony and Salonen's own cello concerto as soloist Senja Drummukainen.

In Easter 2025, RSO will take place in Helsinki Sinfonia Lahti Osmo Vänskän conducted on April 4 and pianist Sir András Schiffwhich plays on two nights JS Bach Goldberg Variations.

in Salzburg is not only an Easter festival but also a legendary music festival, where the philharmonics of Vienna, Berlin and Oslo, for example, play this summer. Norwegians lead Klaus Mäkelä.

Mäkelä is rumored to be the musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Classical music Slippedisc website according to him, the nomination is “perhaps the worst-kept secret in the orchestral world”.

Mäkelä, who is only 28 years old, is probably in no rush for new jobs, as he is the chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic and the Orchester de Paris at least until 2027. Then he will start as chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam with a five-year contract.

The Concertgebouw pest was already announced in the summer of 2022, although enough weeks for the chief conductor's work were not found until 2027.

Accordingly, he will be able to formally take on the administratively demanding duties of musical director of a major American orchestra only years later.

If a potential match is to be published quickly, a natural opportunity would be at the beginning of April, when Mäkelä will lead, for example, a Finnish Sauli Zinovievia.

in Paris in turn, it is communicated that Mikko Franck will leave the duties of chief conductor of the French Radio Philharmonic when the ten-year term ends in the summer of 2025.

Franck's successor in Paris has been chosen from the New York Philharmonic Jaap van Zweden.