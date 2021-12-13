Music Esa-Pekka Salonen has a corona infection, Jukka-Pekka Saraste takes part in RSO concerts

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen has been infected with the coronavirus and has had to cancel his performance with the Radio Symphony Orchestra. The Finnish Broadcasting Corporation states in its press release.

According to Yle, Salonen is asymptomatic and is now in quarantine at home.

Salonen, the musical director of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, was scheduled to conduct two RSO concerts on Dec. 15 and 16.

At Salonen’s farm, the concerts are conducted Jukka-Pekka Saraste.

For concerts the program will not change, but the RSO will premiere the clarinet work Salonen has commissioned torture. The soloist is RSO Christoffer Sundqvist, at whose request the work was composed.

In addition, concerts are heard Igor Stravinsky opera oratorio Oedipus Rex. The singers of the work sing Russell Thomas, Jeni Packalen, Tommi Hakala, Jussi Myllys and Timo Riihonen. The polytechnic choir has coached Saara Aittakumpu.

Jean Cocteaun the central figure in the ancient tragedy written by him is the narrator, and in this mission the concert works Irina Björklund. He leads the events in Finnish instead of Latin.

Wednesday’s concert will be broadcast live on Yle Areena and Yle Radio 1, as well as on Yle Teema from 8 p.m.