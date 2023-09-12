Music | Ermine, a mixer from Oulu, tried to combine Ronaldo’s screams and the Titanic theme song – A social hit was born, seen by millions

The best mashups are created semi-accidentally, says Ermine, who mixes music on Tiktok.

From what would sound if you connected Eminem’s rapping and by Antonio Vivaldi into one piece of the composition?

Or Cheekin a song Diamonds are forever and the children’s program to Dr. Sykerö’s signature music.

At least the mixer Ermine, who makes mashup songs from hit songs and other familiar Tiktok sounds, has thought about it. He shares the finished products on his Tiktok account @ermine_music.

Ermine appears in this interview only under his stage name, because according to his words, in mashup songs “we are in a bit of a gray area with copyright”.

So far, he has only uploaded songs to Tiktok, where many of them have received a warm reception from Finnish artists. Versions of their own songs have been commented on by, for example, the band Gasellit and the rapper Ibe.

Ermine is under 30 years old from Oulu, who does office work during the day.

He has liked music since he was a child. He played the piano in elementary school, the guitar in middle school, and he started making machine music about six years ago.

“Then I somehow got tired of it and wanted a change. That’s when I realized that making such mashups is pretty fun,” says Ermine.

At first, Ermine made mixes just for his own pleasure. However, in August of last year, he decided to try publishing them on Tiktok as well.

His Tiktok account in the first mix he combined Sanni’s song in the 2080s and Coldplay A Sky Full of Stars. In the mix, the songs blend together confusingly well:

But I’m still writing songs in the 2080sSanni sings and the recognizable comp of Coldplay’s hit plays in the background.

However, the popularity of the video remained moderate. In more than a year, it has accumulated about 8,500 views.

Even the following mixes got more attention. Ghetto mass Muijii Stadis The combination of the song and the theme song of Angry Birds got more than 70,000 views.

Sexmanen Chill bro and the cartoon series Ankronica’s theme song combination already collected more than 200,000 views.

Then, in October 2022, it thundered.

Ermine uploaded the video with the title “Ronaldo watching Titanic” ie Cristiano Ronaldo watching Titanic.

In the song, the soccer star’s screams are mixed to go at the same pace Celine Dion’s the iconic movie theme song My Heart Will Go On with. It really does sound like Ronaldo is shouting to the tune of Titanic.

The Tiktok video collected more than 8 million views and comments from other than “Suomi-Tiktok”, i.e. Finnish users of the application.

“It was one of those first moments where I thought that these country boy productions have now been presented to a really large audience.”

For Ermine, mixing usually starts with him choosing a popular song and starts thinking about what to make of it. The songs stay stuck in the back of your head for such a long time that a suitable mix comes to mind.

A suitable matching piece is usually found after a little research, when Ermine has tried whether the keys of the pieces fit together.

However, the best songs were born semi-accidentally:

“At the time, I just thought that these might fit together, and then they did,” says Ermine.

Long Ermin’s mixing hobby was a secret that only his Closest friends knew about. He told his family about his hobby and Tiktok account recently.

“They were very encouraging,” Ermine says and laughs.

In the future, Ermine would also like to publish her own music. That is, something that is not a mix of songs made by others. If your own music is coming at some point, it is intended to be published under the same artist name.

Before that, however, there will be more mixes, which the artist says he has “on hold” waiting for release. However, he does not want to reveal which songs will be included in the following mixes.

“Exactly some of these songs, which are at the top of Finland’s top playlists. I mainly bake them from those.”

So we are left to wait for Tiktok’s algorithm to bring them to our ears.