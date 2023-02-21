Music | Erkki Lasonpalo jumps into Valeri Gergiev’s shoes – starts as the artistic director of Mikkeli’s music festival immediately

Lasonpalo’s personal chemistry with Santtu-Matias Rouval, who brings the London Philharmonia Orchestra to the party, was one reason for the selection.

Conductor Erkki Lasonpalo is the new artistic director of Mikkeli Musiikkijuhli. The season, which starts immediately, will last until the end of the 2026 festival.

At the same time, Lasonpalo has received an extension as the chief conductor of the Mikkeli City Orchestra and will also continue as the artistic director of the Lappeenranta City Orchestra.

“I hope that the Saimaa Sinfonietta, or the joint orchestra of Mikkeli and Lappeenranta, will also play at Mikkeli’s music festival, as well as the Vivo orchestra of young musicians,” Lasonpalo plans over the phone.

Read more: Conductor Mikko Franck saves the youth orchestra Vivo for a year: The donation is 75,000 euros

Mikkelin the biggest international supporter of the music festival is the legendary London orchestra Philharmonia Orchestra, also with a contract extending to 2026.

“It’s a really good starting point. My part is to secure the international, national and local continuity of the festival with my own spices”, says Lasonpalo.

Lason fire is stepping into big shoes, as the artistic director of Mikkeli’s music festival was the general director of St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theater for decades Valery Gergiev.

Mikkeli’s music festival terminated the cooperation in the spring of last year, when Gergiev refused to condemn in clear terms Russia’s major attack on Ukraine. So did, for example, the Munich Philharmonic, and Gergiev’s career in the West was over for the time being.

The then festival director Teemu Laasanen quickly negotiated a replacement for the St. Petersburg Philharmonia Orchestra, whose chief conductor and Esa-Pekka Salonen acts as a follower Santtu-Matias Rouvali. Soon, an agreement was also reached, according to which the Philharmonia Orchestra will perform in Mikkeli at least until the summer of 2026.

Rouvali committed to conducting two concerts of her orchestra in Mikkeli last summer and also next summer. He was also asked to be the artistic director of the festival in vain.

Lasonpalo is considered Rouval’s trusted man.

“Yes, we know that the personal chemistry of these two artists is very functional”, chairman of the board of the Mikkeli music festival Markus Tykkyläinen tells HS.

Festival director Teemu Laasanen said earlier this month that he will focus on the work of the CEO of MusicFairyTales, which he founded, after the company received support from the Ministry of Education and Culture to develop a service that combines music and digital technologies. His successor will be decided next.

This one the summer program is already ready, and Lasonpalo was invited to conduct one of the Philharmonia Orchestra’s concerts months before he was appointed artistic director. Philharmonia is the most famous international orchestra that Lasonpalo has conducted.

“We will decide on future summers later. It is important that Santtu, who is flying hard, leads his orchestra in Mikkeli as well and that we get interesting names to lead the orchestra on those nights when he is not available.”

The organization has not set a ceiling for concerts led by Lasonpalo.

“The interest of the festival comes first. There is such a belief that we will find common sense in this matter as well”, says Lasonpalo.