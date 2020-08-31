Music Erika Vikman won the Tango Market and released “hand-warm” music – then she completely changed her style, made the biggest hit of her career and angered some old fans

Vocalist Erika Vikman know what you want.

It becomes clear in the first minute after we meet.

Vikman suggests a casino as the location. It would, in his view, be at the level of thought the “siniest place” that can be found in the mall.

We have arranged a meeting at the Tripla shopping center, as Vikman has spent the morning in Pasila in a radio interview, and there will be more of the same program ahead in the afternoon. Guilt is sought because Vikman has released a new song called The table of sinners.

In the dark game mode, Vikman sits at the table and bends himself to the poses requested by the photographer. The red leather pants crackle as the 27-year-old Tampere singer changes position. In the background is ringing Bailando. It looks like Vikman is in his element.

Slightly later Vikman sits in the mall restaurant and eats a salad. We’re talking about Vikman’s career, music, and feedback from people when the interview suddenly stops. The woman talking on the phone notices Vikman and comes to greet this. Vikman gets excited when he notices the woman.

That’s the singer Anna Hanski!

A moment later, Hanski ends his call and says that he talked to his friend about Vikman just five minutes earlier.

“And then I said it’s not true, Erika is sitting in front of this,” Hanski marvels.

Vikman has wanted to be filmed at Tripla Casino.

So, Erika Vikman is now a bit everywhere. It’s no wonder, because Vikman is this year’s most unexpected hit artist in Finland. It’s largely because Vikman has known what he wants.

When New music competition participants were announced early in the year, Vikman’s name surprised the crowd. The solo career of the 2016 tango queen had not offered radio hits, but cautious pop, and it had been a couple of years since the previous own single. It had been very quiet since. At the turn of the year, almost no one in music circles could barely expect Erika Vikman to pop up again.

And if anyone could wait for Vikman to come again, it was hardly thought to happen through UMK. The Eurovision Song Contest was not an incubator of success stories during its existence, but the life cycle of most songs had remained the same as the qualifying period.

Vikman’s song was then released Cicciolina.

It was an honest Finnish disco, which has been done very little in Finland in recent decades. Cicciolina washed all UMK competition songs in the listening volume, and many considered it the sure winner of the competition.

Eventually Vikman was barely second in the race, but it didn’t bother him much. In any case, he had primarily aimed at the Finnish market, and access to Eurovision would have been a mere plus in that rush. And no Eurovision Song Contest was finally held this year at all.

Cicciolina instead, it has played throughout the corona spring and summer in Finland. To date, it has been listened to 4.2 million times on Spotify. It is more than any, for example Antti Tuiskun songs on a new disc.

So from Vikman, Finnish disco and the new direction of Vikman’s career is clear Gimmickcountless stories have been written about the effects this year. Even to the extent that it is gradually difficult to remember a time when Vikman was not referred to as the “Kikk of the 2020s”. Vikman himself is already starting to get bored with the Kikka questions.

“There is no need to emphasize that Kikka issue now. The trick has been a reference to the trend of what we wanted to do. I never wanted to be Kikka. I want to be Erika. ”

Erika Vikman was second in the New Music competition in the spring.

A few a year ago some were sure that Erika alone was not interested. Published in the spring In the monthly supplement interview Vikman recounted how in an interview with a large radio station he had been pressured to talk about his relationship.

“If you’re not talking about it, then do you think anyone will be interested, who is someone Erika Vikman?” the presenter had told Vikman.

Vikman’s relationship attracted magazines, radios and TV shows, of course, because Vikman’s male friend is a longtime musician. Danny. For many years, it seemed that most of the interviews about Vikman didn’t really deal with him, but about him and the great age difference in his relationship.

So Vikman was forced to talk in interviews about his relationship. At the same time, he made music that didn’t really feel like his own, but “hand-warm”. The last single If I could say no was released in late 2017. It looked like the talented singer’s music career had stalled in place.

“I wasn’t involved at all in the process of making previous music, but I was happy with what I got because I had gotten to the big record company for the first time. I said yes, what kind of music I would like to make, and it feels like I was listened to verbally, but there wasn’t the right kind of author team. When the thing didn’t take off, as an ambitious person, I didn’t want to settle for it. ”

Instead Vikman started looking for new people with whom he could make the kind of music he wanted. Vikman had already sung in karaoke as a child Room 105 and faned Finnhits. He wanted to get to do the same “junto disco” himself.

The problem was that most Finnish record companies did not want to touch on that type of music. Vikman’s experience was that in the past there was a desire to make “cool” music with topical references to the present.

“I don’t light up songs that sing about some Tiktok. It’s music for puppies. ”

Vikman says that he has not been enthusiastic about most of the music made in Finland for a long time. He feels that artists have very little new to say. The overtrending lyrics are counterbalanced by endless melancholy, Vikman says.

“Such that my heart broke and the sheets were left behind crying.”

When Vikman met Arttu Wiskarin production company Mökkitie Records Janne Rintalan, things started to happen. The creators of Mökitie had also been looking for a female artist who could do honest Finnish disco in the same way as Kikka. When both parties were of the opinion that such music was lacking in Finland, it was started.

So far, it seems that the end result has been a success. The table of sinners became Spotify ‘s third most listened song in Finland after its release.

Vikman has had to put up with harsh comments online about his new style.

With musicians is, of course, always an artistic vision of what kind of music he wants to make next. Still, the ideation of Vikman and Mökkitie sounds exceptionally carefully thought out. Both parties have liked the Finnish disco of the 1980s and stated that the same is no longer done. It has since been decided to do so because it has been believed that there is a market demand for it.

When you ask Vikman about planning, the singer’s eye sharpens and the voice becomes more serious.

“Oh you think we’ve calculated? We have not calculated, but left to make the kind of music we wanted to listen to. ”

Vikman is also annoyed by the idea that he would have ended up doing a Finnish disco right now because Kikka, who died in 2005, reappeared last year thanks to a radio documentary that attracted a lot of attention.

“I’m not trying to be fashionable in any way. I’ve wanted to do this kind of music for a long time, “says Vikman.

On the internet, he, in turn, gets to hear comments about how he has almost been forced to make a raven and a shameless disco that openly plays with sexuality.

“I got a comment on Instagram that ‘I hope you don’t regret agreeing to this.'”

“I replied that I didn’t agree to anything, but the others agreed to what I wanted,” Vikman says.

Young the shameless music made by the woman still evokes a confusingly strong backlash among a certain set of commentators. When Iltalehti published the news of Vikman’s new one The table of sinners music video that “continues the crappy line of the Cicciolina hit”, The comments were as expected:

“Bottom line. I thought she was a real singer. ”

“Didn’t this time of‘ tail-spinning ’go back to the 90s. Try something original and not directly copy another’s style. ”

“Erika was so sweet at first, but now everything else. Terrible to look at. ”

Anonymous online searches are only a small part of the whole truth. Vikman says he receives a lot of messages from young women, especially on Instagram, thanking him for his courage and cheerfulness. Vikman’s songs have given many of his fans a lot of power.

Vikman’s songs have also been seen as a feminist praise of female freedom. Vikman himself believes that men as well as women receive as much anger feedback, but then admits that undeniably a young woman may be subjected to a louder burst when making, for example, music that Vikman himself has released.

Vikman is still ready for some people to be annoyed by his new style. Rather, he sees it as a good sign that he is doing something interesting.

“I am enough of servility and reduced myself. That time is over. ”

And even if he were faced with disgusting online comments again, now they are purely about himself and not his relationships.

“It feels good to have found singer Erika Vikman behind the relationship, who has her own vision of her art,” Vikman says and smiles.