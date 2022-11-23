Music | Equality statement: men compose 90 percent of the first performances of Finnish symphony orchestras

The proportion of works composed by women has slightly increased in the repertoire of Finnish symphony orchestras.

Finland according to the survey of composers and the statistics of Finnish symphony orchestras, the proportion of works composed by women has slightly increased in the repertoire of our country’s symphony orchestras.

When the HS investigated the matter in 2019, the share was about three percent, although the Finnish Symphony Orchestra itself later received a slightly higher share with a slightly different calculation method.

Now the figure for 2021 has reached ten percent.

The same ten percent is also the share of premieres composed by women from all premieres by Finnish symphony orchestras in the years 2012–2021.

Even in standard performances, the share is still less than the approximately thirteen percent share of women in the membership of Suomen säveltäjät ry.

Annual there is a great variation in the statistics of first performances. Last year, 16 percent of premieres were composed by women. This was influenced, for example, by the many short first performances of the composition workshop of the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra.

“Correspondingly, in 2020, the number and percentage of premieres composed by women were increased by Aija Puurtinen several works for UMO”, says the executive director of Finnish composers May Day Verronen.

In other Nordic countries, statistics are also made according to the duration of the compositions. This has not yet been achieved in Finland, so the performance of a small and large work is statistically equal.

Contemporary music the proportion was measured so that contemporary works were counted as works completed within 30 years and all works by composers who are still alive.

Thus, 27 percent of the works played by Finnish symphony orchestras in 2021 are works by contemporary composers, of which slightly more than half were works by domestic contemporary composers.

Of this number of contemporary works, 24 percent were composed by women, i.e. clearly more than a tenth of the number of premieres composed by women.

This is due, for example, to the fact that premieres in Finland are mostly commissioned from Finnish composers, while other contemporary works can include music composed by women from around the world.

Among the orchestras, the Vantaa entertainment orchestra performed domestic contemporary works as much as 37 percent of its repertoire. Tapiola Sinfonietta’s share was 31 percent and UMO Helsinki Jazz Orchestra’s share was 29 percent.

“It is possible that more new music is played at entertainment music concerts than average,” the report states.

Helsinki people it is also interesting that the Helsinki City Orchestra, which was considered more conservative in recent years, now performed slightly more domestic contemporary works than the Radio Symphony Orchestra. HKO’s share was 12 percent and RSO’s share was 10 percent. However, the survey of Finnish composers emphasizes that not all last-minute cancellations and program changes caused by the pandemic have necessarily been detected.

In 2019, only five percent of music composed by women was heard at classical music summer festivals, said Marjukka Malkavaara statement An equal class From the material of Finland Festivals’ classical music summer festivals.

In the pilot survey of Finnish composers, only the repertoire of Musica nova, Viitasaari Musiiki ajan and Tampere Biennale was examined from the festival side. Before 2018, the proportion of works composed by women at these festivals was less than 20 percent, but in recent years it has risen to about a third and once more than 40 percent, when equality is already approaching.

The contributions of five Ensembles emphasizing contemporary music were also examined. Works composed by women accounted for 17 percent of all music performed.

Comparisons the disadvantage is that different parties have done the calculation on different bases. For example, the year 2019 An equal class was clearly wider in its selection of festivals than this pilot’s calculation focused on only three festivals.

“This pilot needs to be refined in the future,” says the chairman of the Board of Finnish Composers Antti Auvinen.

“At the same time, the survey is a significant pilot project. It paints a picture of what the field of art music is like and reminds us that there is still work ahead.”

According to Auvinen, composers and orchestras have a “common will to change things”.

“A more equal world is realized by ordering and adding more contemporary works to the program,” he says.