Music | Eminem’s new album is failing in the reviews, but fans are even talking about the album of the year

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album is said by critics to be a poor reproduction of the success of The Eminem Show album 20 years ago.

“Can put the textual world of an entire album behind the ‘it was a flap’ cover? Can I say anything then?” critic Joonas Lahtinen asks in his assessment.

The most successful rapper of all time Eminem released a new album last Friday. The album has received crushing criticism both in HS’s assessment and on the pages of international media.

In HS’s review, the record got one star and it was said that it only appeals to those who are already true Eminem fans.

According to Arvio, what is especially annoying about the album is that “even good thoughts become stale under provocation”. The album eagerly embraces, among other things, the cancel culture and uploads its own view on the subject.

In May a single was released from the album Houdiniwhich reviews were lukewarm.

“Eminem is losing his magic”, was the headline The New York Times.

The audience’s reception was the opposite. The song took Eminem to the top of the Finnish and global Spotify charts immediately after its release.

“Houdini’s the popularity tells an unfortunate statistic that there really is a demand for this music”, stated HS’s assessment.

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on streaming platforms.

“Wellhe tried,” it says Rolling Stone magazine in the estimate.

“He [Eminem] remembers how great he was when he was young and hopes to remind the listener by repeating old tricks that he may not be so good at in 2024.”

In the magazine’s review, the album is given two stars and it is said that Eminem made the album only so that he could prove that he is still relevant.

“A once-great rapper now sounds like a star sweating to convince everyone—especially himself—that he’s still relevant.”

Music media Pitchfork again writes that Eminem is only a shadow of himself.

Most gracious a British magazine has given the album three stars The Guardian.

“The return of the rapper’s nihilistic alter ego makes his 12th album feel like a confused and contradictory attempt to recreate the success of the 00s,” the magazine writes.

However, the review praises the rapper for his trademark, i.e. his great flow, which is still there.

“But Marshall”, raps Eminem, “it’s like you’re from the year 2000, stepped out of a portal”, Eminem himself states in the album’s lyrics.

The critics fans seem to have the complete opposite opinion.

For example, in several comments posted by fans on the X message service, the new album is described as the album of the year, among other things.