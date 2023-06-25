Music | Elton John: Gay rights are taking a back seat in the USA

Elton John, appearing at the Glastonbury festival, warns of growing homophobia in the United States.

Pop superstar Sir Elton John strongly criticized the trampling of the rights of the LGBTQ community. Gay rights take a backseat to the musician in the United States, where “shameful” laws discriminating against LGBTQ people have been enacted.

“There is now a law in Florida that says a doctor can refuse to see a homosexual patient. Totally unbelievable. We are going backwards. This is spreading. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ movement is suffering from,” John told The Guardian – according to the publication.

Elton John referred to the recent laws restricting the rights of sexual minorities enacted in Florida. According to The New York Times, there are more similar laws in 40 US states.

Elton John will perform at Glastonbury on Sunday. The gig is his first at the legendary festival.

At the same time, it is his last domestic stage on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road farewell tour.

Due to the corona pandemic and the artist’s hip surgery, the extended tour already started in 2018. It ends in Stockholm on July 8. after more than 300 shows.

Sexual minorities 76-year-old Elton John, known as a defender of rights, said that he does not like the atmosphere that has become hostile.

“I don’t know if it extends to Britain yet because I don’t spend that much time here. I think by Phillip Schofield however, the story was homophobic. If it had been a straight man who had a relationship with a young woman, the matter would not even have been reported”. John said.

He was referring to a British TV presenter who resigned in May after it was revealed that he had relationship with a younger man.

Known for his directness, John may still perform live after his farewell tour, according to his own words.

“Not in America, though,” he said.

Elton John is one of the most successful artists of all time. His career spans five decades, during which he has sold more than 300 million records.

His hits include the taste of others I’m Still Standing and Candle in the Windwhich John sang as a princess Diana’s at the funeral.

John has also composed The Lion King-film and Billy Elliot -the music of the musical.