Music | Elton John fell again and ended up being treated in the hospital

According to Elton John’s representative, the 76-year-old pop legend is recovering.

Pop singers has been in the international forefront for decades Elton John76, has fallen at his home in France and ended up in the hospital, several media reports.

Broadcasting company According to the BBC the singer fell on Sunday at his villa in Nice, after which the singer’s injuries were treated overnight in a Monaco hospital.

“After the check-up, he was able to go home and he is in good health,” the singer’s representative told the public broadcasting company on Monday.

Elton John’s health has traveled before, and for example in 2021 he transferred their appearances. The reason was a fall. At the time, the singer said in her Instagram update that she had badly injured her hip, and the treatment had not helped.

Also this summer admirers had drawn attention to the singer’s cumbersome way of moving on stage. This was reported in June, for example, when Elton John performed at Glastonbury.

In July Elton John ended his long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour To Stockholm. At the same time, he stated that he no longer plans to go on a concert tour.

The farewell tour was supposed to stop in Helsinki as well, but the performance was canceled due to the pandemic.

Of course, Elton John has been seen in Finland before: for example, in 1998 he filled the Olympic Stadium.

Elton John’s well-known songs include, among others Candle in the Wind, I’m Still Standing mixed Your Song.

A film about the singer’s life Rocketman completed in 2019.