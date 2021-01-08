Clearly, the life of song writer Elliott Murphy, detailed in his autobiography Just at story from America, could, after a dazzling start to his career, have ended in the pages necro newspapers, in the company of all those dead and buried at the foot of the Pantheon of dope. But Murphy won’t follow this law eponym who wants everything that is likely to go wrong will go wrong. Line of coke, opaque smoke of aromatic plants, not to mention spirits … Elliott, like a Keith Richard in Life, certainly does not hide at any time this need fordismantling which trace the life line of certain artists, but, there you are, it was not inevitable. He came out of it, but didn’t want to hide what the 1970s were like for a good number of young “folk” rockers of all kinds, from the United States and elsewhere.

The commuter columnist

It is in Dylan of tomorrow that in 1973, he released his first album. We see one of the possible successors of Mr. Zimmerman himself. A sharp feather, a voice close to his idol, he traces the furrow opened by his elder brother, like a Springsteen at the same time. Only difference, Elliott is a son of Long Island, just like Lou Reed. Bruce a kid from New Jersey. When Dylan talks to the Universal, Springsteen espouses his place, but also America; Murphy, him, is the columnist of the suburbanites. But it is also part of the American “story”.

In the 1970s, New York was one of the centers of the artistic world and the refuge of suburban musicians. Elliott will meet almost everyone there, including Lou Reed who will help him as much as possible during his first opus, Aquashow – title in reference to the amusement park his father ran. He is therefore also the child of the ball, certainly crested, but a child who saw, overnight, everything collapsing around him, at the death of his father. Murphy’s Law will not affect him and he will find refuge in music: “On the East Coast, around New York, it was really a bubble of that golden age. I did the opening acts for the New York Dolls, the Kinks, the Jefferson Starship… it was an open era. It was not very difficult to play in the clubs. All it took was good songs, and it wasn’t too hard to sign a record company deal. “

A very long love story

He’s going through the Seventies with four superb folk-rock albums – he’s produced 35 altogether since that day. But where Bruce Springsteen relentlessly traces his path, where Lou Reed finds an escape from the Velvet Underground, Elliott ends up getting lost in the meanders of record companies. He sees the flame of success gradually being smothered, without however extinguishing itself. End of the American dream? Murphy’s Law? Always not.

In 1979, he performed at the Palace in Paris and it was the start of a more intimate career but well established in Europe. Paris, ten years after the Palace, becomes its discreet and definitive base: “It’s a very long love story. I have lived here for thirty years. I lived more time in Paris than in New York. The quality of life, the culture, the way of life here suits me perfectly. “ He also found a public and the possibility of living there from his art, from his arts. Music, literature, Elliott Murphy cultivates words sung or written on paper with the same passion. Paris has become his bedside book there. But beware, at over 70 years old, Murphy’s law has still not taken hold of him.

Just a Story from America, by Elliott Murphy. Éditions du Layeur, 303 pages, 24 euros.