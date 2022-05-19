Music Ellinoora has quickly risen to the top of domestic pop, and now she is revealing her secret

In a few years, Ellinoora rose to the top of domestic pop, and now she has become part of the raging Champions quartet. After a long break, there is a decent gig summer ahead.

In the world there is much sorrow, but fortunately also joy.

Corona restrictions have finally been lifted and summer is ahead. In the summer we finally go to gigs and festivals again.

There is a good reason to go meet a singer and a songwriter Ellinoora Cutwhose gig calendar is full until the end of August.

In addition, the world’s largest pop star was released in early May Ed Sheeranin new single 2Step, in which Ellinoora sings as a visiting soloist. And in the fall, new Masters concerts are promised together Kaija Koon, Vesalan and Jenni Vartiainen with.

In the summer of 2021, there were fewer gigs on Ellinino’s calendar than usual, even though he was able to sing a few times in the open air to an audience of more than a thousand.

Ellinoora greets freely from the hand, just as it used to be.

But wait, something is missing. Ellinoora’s hair is blonde and the clothes are light gray and blue. Nothing pink.

“I express myself in clothes, except today,” Ellinoora says and grins.

Ellinoora is only 28 years old, but his career as a recording artist has lasted for more than ten years. During that time, several talented female artists have surfaced in Finland, many of whom use their first names alone.

The strong-voiced Ellinoora stands out from the crowd, as her music has its roots in timeless and organic pop and rock instead of electronic pop in recent years.

The audience has come to know him as a soulful singer – with pink hair, and often also some pink ruffles on top.

Even Ed Sheeran thinks “that pink girl had a good vibe,” says Ellinoora.

The artist has gained experience and visibility in front of many older artists as well.

The third album, released in the fall of 2021 The last romantic was left at the foot of the pandemic when the incidence was low. Nevertheless, its first single Dinosaurs rose to one of last year’s toughest hits.

When the most successful artists and music professionals of 2021 were awarded At the Emma Gala in MayEllinoora received Artist of the Year, Pop of the Year and Pop of the Year awards.

Now a full gig summer is finally waiting for Ellinoora again.

As an Oulu resident Ellinoora’s first own festival experiences from the audience are, of course, from Qstock in Oulu.

“Aknestik had a return gig there. I visited Scandinavian Music Group many times and Jenni Vartia. I was really omnivorous. ”

In 2013, Ellinoora went to the festival with friends for the first time over the weekend with a tent. The province included PMMP, The Sounds and Disco Ensemble, among others.

“Facebook always comes with those memories from years ago. Whenever that picture comes, I remember how that hangover felt and how wet it was. And how happy we were, ”Ellinoora recalls.

However, the summer of 2022 feels special.

First Ellinoora had a real festival summer in 2016. In addition to smaller events, the program also included Ruisrock, where Yle’s TV recording was also made.

“I had a white collared shirt and a wreath on my head at all the gigs that summer. I remember that I was the first performer on Rantalava and I wasn’t terribly scared then. After that, I admire how brazenly I went with that attitude. ”

Since Ellinoora’s festival summers have gone on stage instead of the audience. Provincial 2013-type hangovers have been scarce. Ellinoora says she never takes alcohol before a gig, even after a gig, only in exceptional circumstances.

This spring, one such gig hit Lappeenranta. The whole band decided to go karaoke after the gig. The other customers of the bar were, according to Ellinoora, in their godparents.

“It was so much fun. I had such a feeling that this is what I once was. I’ll just go and not think. Today, that part of me comes true when I go on stage, ”Ellinoora says and laughs.

“There was a pool at Sea Pool in 2021, when the restrictions were lifted and there were over a thousand people, a little recalled what it’s like.”

Otherwise, he says he tries to live as normal a life as possible and go to town “without makeup and in the spirit of a windbreaker”. He doesn’t isolate himself from the people who might recognize him on the street.

Ellinoora’s ordinary life also includes the closest coworker, as her producer and songwriting couple Samuli Sirviö is also his cohabiting spouse.

Next in the fall, however, the Masters tour is not in the spirit of a windbreaker.

The joint gigs of Kaija Koo, Vesala, Jenni Vartiainen and Ellinoora were heavily criticized by the live performers of the Masters Arena gigs of the late 1990s, From Hector and From Pepe Willberg. Next fall’s Champions gigs were originally meant to use the name Masters in the Arena, which came as a surprise to previous champions.

The new Masters were introduced in March. On the screen Jenni Vartiainen, then from the left Ellinoora, Kaija Koo and Vesala.

The artists themselves have not been directly in contention. Now the matter has been reconciled anyway, and the name of the concerts is in a new form.

Ellinoora understands Hector and Pepe’s initial reaction and also the audience’s amazement.

“At least we artists had a good purpose here. Here you may also learn to be more open-minded in situations like this. ”

The more controversy that arose over the name of the concerts, Ellinoora was amazed at the tone of the Finnish conversation sparked by the incident. He says the case took on disproportionate proportions in relation to other recent events.

The subject of the complaints was, among other things, how female singers can be masters, and why such a young and new artist as Ellinoora is involved. And, as is unfortunately often the case in modern times, October has begun to fly.

Ellinoora says she knows full well that in the profession of a performing artist, you need to be prepared to accept criticism as well. But only up to a certain limit.

“Criticism and dissenting opinions are just fine. Misogyny, female hatred, and shouting at a person are completely reprehensible. I think the media should also condemn it, ”he says.

“Being a bucket of anger and a bucket of vomiting is not signed when you leave for these jobs.”

Gig organizer Warner Music Live asked Ellinoora to join the Masters concerts as early as the fall of 2019, but due to pandemic restrictions, the tour will not take place until this year.

Ellinoora is a junior in the group. He says he listened to the songs of other Masters soloists as a child and a young man and just saw an old video clip in which he sings Gimmel’s songs into the microphone at the age of seven. Roviolla.

One of Gimmel’s three members was Jenni Vartiainen.

“I’m pretty happy about this. But also that those own songs are there among them. That something has been done right here. ”

A few folk-spirited gigs adapted for acoustic ensembles have also been added to the gig calendar for this summer.

Gig tube after that, Ellinoora starts working on her next album, from which she uses her working title Retro. He describes himself as an old soul with a taste in music, whose favorite music is British rock, British pop and American soul.

However, there is no nostalgia or pastiche coming from the old for the upcoming album.

“It has British soul, and we are in Fred Perry’s shirts, we are on Finnvox and there is a big band. And I can call anyone who has wanted to fuck, ”he explains excitedly.

“And now that I’ve said this out loud, I’m forced to do it!”

Ellinoora says younger musicians will always occasionally ask for tips on how to get started and move forward in their careers.

“I say I don’t think there can be a b-plan, whatever the situation.”

The fearless attitude already chosen in the first Ruisrock performance has proved to be the right choice.

There can be no b-plan, Ellinoora says. As an artist, do not be afraid.

