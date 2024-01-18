Music | “Eight people are working full time” to find a guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins

More than 10,000 applicants are seeking the position of additional guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins.

When the American rock group The Smashing Pumpkins announced earlier in January that they were looking for a new guitarist for their long-time member by Jeff Schroeder instead, no one could have guessed the number of applications it would soon receive.

Billy Corgan's according to the X-update published by the band headed by The pile of audition tapes is so huge that “eight people work full-time to go through each one.” He told about it, among other things music magazine Billboard.

In addition to the message, the update includes a photo of the band's three original members, i.e. Corgan, the drummer From Jimmy Chamberlin and a guitarist James from Iha.

The band history has been colorful.

Corgan and Iha founded the band in Chicago in 1988 and were later joined by a bass player D'arcy Wretzky and jazz drummer Chamberlin, who replaced the original drummer, a drum machine.

After rising to global fame and releasing a series of iconic indie rock albums such as Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the band fired Chamberlin. He had been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Three years later, in 1999, the band hired Chamberlin again. In the same year, the band and Wretzky parted ways.

The entire original band broke up the following year. At the time, Corgan said he would never perform the band's songs again.

Otherwise happened

The Smashing Pumpkins got back together in 2007, but the original members were Corgan and Chamberlin. At that time, Schroeder also joined the band, who managed to play guitar in the band for more than 16 years, until he announced his departure last year.

Later, the members of the band, except for Corgan, changed often, and some of them also returned to the band's ranks.

Pictured by Billy Corgan at the Hartwall Arena, where The Smashing Pumpkins performed in October 2000.

His divorce at the time, Schroeder posted an Instagram update reminiscing about joining the band in 2007.

“I was in college doing my dissertation on comparative literature when a close friend of mine sent me a message that The Smashing Pumpkins was looking for a guitarist. Being a big fan of the band, I threw myself into the audition. It was one of the best decisions of my life,” he wrote to his fans.

At the same time, he said that the decision to leave was difficult, because 16 years with the band was associated with an incredible amount of memories.

“I have decided to leave the band in order to have space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James and Jack for being both great bandmates and even better friends,” he opened up about the reasons for his departure.

The Smashing The Pumpkins are due to leave The World is a Vampire -tour to Europe on June 7 from Birmingham. From the end of July, the band will tour North America together with Green Day.