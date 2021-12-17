Music Efforts were made again for Finnish music education – Paula Ernesaks was accepted into the world’s best orchestra for the Berlin Philharmonic

Born and raised in Finland, Paula Ernesaks rose from the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki to the Karajan Academy in Berlin and last week became a member of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in the first audition of her life.

In Finland music training was once again a long way off when the 24-year-old horn player Paula Ernesaks went to apply for his first permanent job.

The audition was for the Berlin Philharmonic, often called the best orchestra in the world. He was initially elected in accordance with normal practice for a probationary period not exceeding two years.

“It was pretty unexpected. There will be a big change when I move permanently to Germany. The first permanent job is always a big deal for everyone, and my job is now the Berlin Philharmonic, ”he tells Helsingin Sanomat by phone from Berlin.

Ernesaks was born in Helsinki and grew up in Finland, but retains Estonian citizenship in accordance with the family tradition.

He first studied at the Sibelius Academy in the youth department as a pianist until he also began his horn studies at the age of 14. At the Sibelius Academy, the horn eventually became the main instrument, and he participated in the competition programs of the Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Finnish National Opera in addition to his studies.

“Solo horn player of the Berlin Philharmonic Stefan Dohr held master classes at the Sibelius Academy and once said that I should apply to the Karajan Academy of the Berlin Philharmonic, ”says Ernesaks.

Ernesaks studied at the Karajan Academy in Berlin for two years. The pandemic canceled part of the teaching, so his course got four extra months.

“The Karajan Academy includes orchestra playing with the Berlin Philharmonic for about a week a month, as well as playing lessons with the Philharmonic and musicians, for example,” he says.

The studies at the Karajan Academy will end this month. From last week’s audition to the Berlin Philharmonic, he didn’t go to Finland too much in advance.

“To my teacher at the Sibelius Academy To Tero Toivonen yes, I played the audition software via Zoom, and he was very encouraging. ”

Berlin the Philharmonic was once famous even for its harshly hard atmosphere where only the best is allowed.

“If someone makes a mistake in rehearsals, then the heads may turn, but the mood is not hostile. I think the orchestra has a pretty relaxed feel. ”

After graduating from the Karajan Academy, Ernesaks will return to Finland for a couple of months. After that, work begins at the Berlin Philharmonic.

“Everything is going to be new. I laid off my roommate in Berlin and am now looking for a new one, ”says Ernesaks.

Ernesaks does not yet know his salary, but according to HS, even young musicians are paid according to the Berlin Philharmonic’s own tariff, and then the salary level of Finnish orchestras is clearly exceeded. The basic salary of a line musician of the Berlin Philharmonic is around 7,000 euros.

In Finland’s largest orchestras, you usually have to have a concertmaster in order to receive a basic salary of more than 5,000 euros a month as an orchestra musician. For example, soloists get a little less and line musicians often get much less.

Ernesaksin The designation also means that Finnish star conductors can practice more and more musicians in plain Finnish when visiting the Berlin Philharmonic. Long-term members are the first solo double bassist Janne Saksala and a solo double bass player Esko Laine.

About Finnish horn players Markus Maskuniitty played solo horn at the Berlin Philharmonic for two years. He then moved to the Stockholm Philharmonic through the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin.

Correction 17 December at 4.45 pm Added missing h to Stefan Dohr’s name.