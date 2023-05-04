Music | Ed Sheeran won the plagiarism dispute for his hit song in court

According to the law, Sheeran’s song Thinking Out Loud is not plagiarized.

British artist Ed Sheeran won a plagiarism dispute for his hit song Thinking Out Loud.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

According to a New York court, the song published in 2014 is not an “illegal” copy of the song Let’s Get It On. The song in question is by an American artist Marvin Gaye a classic from 1973, says Reuters.

According to the court, the author of the song performed by Gaye by Ed Townsend the heirs have not proved that Thinking Out Loud – song would violate copyright.

Townsend’s heirs sued Sheeran in 2017. According to the heirs Thinking Out Loud -song copy Let’s Get It On -the “heart” of the song – the melody, harmony and rhythm.

Sheeran’s according to lawyers, song similarities are made up of musical “building blocks”. According to the lawyers, they are not protected by copyright.

Sheeran denied the plagiarism claims in court.

“It’s really insulting to me to dedicate my whole life to performing and making songs and someone belittles that,” Sheeran said, according to Reuters.

In court the interested parties asked for a share Thinking Out Loud – about the profits of the song.

Two similar lawsuits are still pending against Sheeran in New York, Reuters reports.

Last year, Sheeran won a lawsuit in London where it was alleged that he Shape of You – that his piece is plagiarized.