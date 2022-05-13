Music During the Cold War, Finland took part in the socialist visa competition, the songs of which were to promote friendship between peoples:

Few remember, but Eurovision Song Contest used to be a big-class competitor. Namely, the Intervision Song Contest, the “socialist” version of Eurovision. The songs of the Cold War event emphasized peace and friendship a bit like the yya deal, at least according to the rules.

Finland was involved in the race, of course.

“The arrangements were insanely great, the hotel insanely good and you could say I felt like a queen there. Of course, I knew things outside were not so good. We only moved between the Forest Opera stage, which served as the venue, and the singer, ”says the singer. Marion Rungwho represented Finland in the Intervision singing competition in 1980.

The Intervision competition was held from 1977 to 1980.

Listen to the competition’s melody from the video below:

Noina In the 1990s, the socialist countries of Eastern Europe from East Germany to Bulgaria, complemented by countries such as Cuba, rose to the stage of Intervision with Finland. Finland’s participation in the socialist visa competition in the company of special competitors was considered natural at the time.

“Finland’s participation in the Intervision singing competition was related to our constant effort to be impartial at that time. Finland was a member of both European radio associations, and participation in both singing competitions emphasized Finland’s efforts to be a mediator between the West and the East, ”says a historian who studied cultural diplomacy during the Cold War. Pia Koivunen.

After the recurrence of the Cold War setup, intervision has risen again from the darkness of history. “When the competition was recently documented in Sweden, it was made through Finns, because the event was not known in Sweden,” says Koivunen.

At the Marion Rung Sopot Song Festival in 1974.

Cold during the war, there were two radio umbrella organizations in Europe. The EBU, the Western or Capitalist European Broadcasting Union, organized the Eurovision Song Contest. In contrast, the Eastern European Broadcasting Union, the socialist OIRT, created its own competition. Television began in 1977, when the traditions of the Song Festival in Sopot, Poland, were combined with the tradition of a similar event previously held in Prague, Czechoslovakia.

Contrary to what one might think, the competition was not propaganda conceived by the Kremlin, but rather a sign of the efforts of cultural circles such as Poland and Czechoslovakia to open up to the West. An EEC meeting was held in Helsinki in 1975, and through the Intervision singing competition, music circles in Eastern Europe sought contacts in the West.

“The period was marked by the liberated atmosphere of Czechoslovak and Polish culture and media. Czechoslovak and Polish organizers focused little on getting Soviet artists to the scene. They were more interested in getting Western artists to perform interludes and attracting Western record companies, ”says the music researcher. Dean Vuletic In his e-mail to HS. Vuletic, who studies history at the University of Vienna in Austria, is one of the most important visa experts in the academic world.

The Intervision song contest featured a lot of record companies from the West, as well as the music giants of their time, such as the disco’s number one title at the time, Boney M in 1979, and Gloria Gaynor in 1980.

To Finland had a special place reserved for the race, according to the visa researcher.

“The other members of Intervision were from the Eastern Bloc, and they considered Finland to be the most modern, open and western state because of Finland’s non-alignment. For the organizers, Finland was a window into Western modernity and well-being. In the Finnish media, the poor results of the Eurovision Song Contest were often interpreted as reflecting Finland’s cultural and political exclusion in the periphery of Western Europe. Finland appeared fashionable and progressive to the spectators in the Eastern bloc because the country was capitalist, liberal and democratic, ”Vuletic writes.

Qualifiers The big song in the Intervision singing competition was in Finland. The televised qualifiers took place at the same time as the Eurovision qualifier, and there were enough people in front of the boxes. There could have been as many as three million TV viewers in the Finnish qualifiers, wrote Helsingin Sanomat in 1978. “In comparison, the Miss competitions are also pale,” HS reminded at the time.

According to the instructions for participation, the lyrics of the competition composition had to be in Finnish or Swedish, and the composition had to be submitted to YLE as a c-cassette. The piano, guitar or accordion could be used as an accompaniment. It was specifically mentioned that “trick recordings” will not be accepted. Then the qualifying began.

Media researcher with a doctorate from Eurovision Mari Pajalan Yle sought to present Eurovision and Interviews on an equal footing, but in reality this was not the case. In the composition competition, most of the compositions were offered on the Eurovision side. “It was clear that Intervision did not have the same meaning as Eurovision,” says Pajala.

Eurovision Song Contest 1976 in Vienna. The Eurovision Song Contest was won by Sandy Shaw from England congratulating Udo Jürgens.

Performers were in the number one line of entertainment. For example, in the winter of 1978, people from Finland aspire to the Eurovision Song Contest Lea Lavén, Anneli Saaristo mixed Katri Helena. Interviews are sought in the same broadcast Thailand, Monica Aspelund and Tapani Kansa. Seija Simola was nominated for both, and he was also selected for the Eurovision Song Contest Give love a chance. Taiska was chosen for the intervision competition Why so.

Various songs were offered for the competitions.

“The rules of intervention were affected because the aim of the competition was to promote peace and friendship between peoples. Among other things, Finland was available for the race Take off, pigeon song and song He shakes his handwhich dealt with the ability to get along with a neighbor and introduced the issue of peace in the yya spirit, ”says media researcher Pajala.

Impact singer Tapani Kansa performed as an invited guest at the Intervision Singing Competition in Sopot, Poland in August 1980.

Racing were different and it also affected expectations.

“Success in the Finnish press was expected from the Interviews, which was not expected from the Eurovision Song Contest,” Pajala estimates. And success came.

The best known of the participants and winners of the Intervision Song Contest is Alla Pugachevaa singer still considered a superstar in Russia.

According to media researcher Mari Pajala, one thing was left in Finland for posterity about the Intervision singing competition: Finland’s winning song from 1980. It was Esko Koivumiehen handwriting by Marion Rung.

“About the songs of the race Good night has become a classic in Finland, it is such a festival-Iskelmä, ”says Pajala.

Finland’s winning song was not a matter of peace, as hoped in the rules of the race. It went up Good night a classic for that very reason? “Perhaps. There was not too much effort, ”Pajala estimates.

Listen to Marion Good night from here.

Finland in the qualifiers, Marion Rung sang a total of ten different tunes, of which Good night was selected for Sopot.

Marion Rung says that it was wonderful to perform the song in Sopot. The reception was ecstatic. The audience was in the thousands.

“Before I performed, I thought I’d walk in like I was already a winner. That kind of thing has a lot to do after all. I’ve used that idea often, but I haven’t always won, ”Rung laughs.

“For myself Good night was at first one of many, but later its significance deepened to itself. Many have come to say that the song gives strength, and one woman once said that the song saved her from suicide. I realized at the moment that there is something more to a song than a normal beat. There are many ways to understand singing, ”says Rung.

Finns thus, they won the televised European singing competition 26 years before Lord won the Eurovision Song Contest. But the victory was significantly dimmed by the fact that in that year’s Interviews, the world’s attention had in fact turned elsewhere in Poland.

Among the singing competition audiences in Sopot in 1977 were cigarettes.

At the same time as the singing competition, a strong political movement had begun in Poland, especially at Gdańsk Shipyard. Today, it is seen as one of the key preludes to the break-up of the Soviet-led bloc in Eastern Europe.

“The political situation was not reflected in the competition itself in any way. We performers and the rest of the crowd had their own bubbles. Of course, we knew what it was all about, ”says Marion Rung.

However, according to musicologist Dean Vucetic, the strikes in Sopot and Gdansk had a significant, indirect connection.

“The strikes benefited from the presence of international media at the Sopot Games. The following year, the Intervision singing competition was canceled, based on the martial law enacted in Poland in 1981. In that situation, the organization of the party was considered inappropriate. The singing competition in Prague had been in 1968 as well. There, those responsible for television were removed from office, ”says Vucetic.

The cancellation of the Intervision singing competition was unannounced in Helsingin Sanomat on August 1, 1981.

Historian Koivunen calls the Intervision competition a “socialist mega-event”, such as the Spartakiads of Workers’ Athletes and the World Conference of Youth and Students, which was held in Helsinki in 1962. The Soviet-led socialist countries

Vladimir Putin has since sought to revive the same “socialist mega-events”: After a break of decades, the Intervision Song Contest was held again in Sochi in 2009, and an attempt was made to revive the World Conference on Youth and Students in 2017. However, the tradition has not come to life.

“Companies have been pretty banal in trying to create a cultural alternative to the West. However, it has not succeeded. On the contrary, former Soviet republics such as Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine are eager to participate in Eurovision, ”says Koivunen.