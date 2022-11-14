Music | Dua Lipa denies that she will perform at the World Cup in Qatar, activists were angry with the ambassador David Beckham

British musicians Dua Lipa and Rod Steward do not want to perform in Qatar, which is hosting the soccer World Cup, which starts this week.

Pop singer Dua Lipa denies rumors that he will perform at the opening ceremony of the Men’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

To write about it The Guardian. The singer of Kosovar background says that he will perform in the country only if it improves his human rights situation.

Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, has been criticized a lot for, among other things, the treatment of migrant workers and discrimination against sexual minorities. According to Amnesty thousands of migrant workers have died on construction sites in Qatar. Homosexuality, on the other hand, is illegal in the country and can even result in the death penalty.

The races start on Sunday, November 20.

Dua Lipa says that she has not even had discussions with the competition organization about a possible performance.

“I’m cheering for England from afar and I’m happy to visit Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights promises it made when it got the right to host the World Cup,” commented the British singer.

The only artist officially confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony is South Korean band BTS Jungkook. American DJ producer, rapper Diplo, DJ Calvin Harris and a Jamaican singer Sean Paul will perform at the Fifa fan festival, which will be organized throughout the games, which will continue until December 18.

British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart revealed on Sunday that he turned down an appearance fee of more than $1 million for a gig that would have been arranged in Qatar last year.

British comedian Joe Lycett in turn announces a rapture where he plans to put £10,000 into the shredder unless a star footballer David Beckham stop promoting Qatar Games.

If Beckham gives up his million dollar deal, Lycett will donate the amount to charity. But if the soccer icon continues his work at the Games, his “status as a gay icon will be shredded” in a live stream ahead of Sunday’s opening ceremony.

In a video published on social media, Lycett appeals to Beckham and reminds that he has previously worked for sexual minorities by, among other things, participating in the filming of Attitude, a magazine that celebrates gay culture, and speaking openly to his gay fans.

Human rights organization According to Human Rights Watch, people belonging to sexual minorities have even been arrested right before the Games without official charges. According to the organization, detainees have been abused, including sexually, citing the country’s “moral laws”.

Homosexuality is prohibited in Qatar and is punishable by prison terms or even death. In addition to sexual minorities, the position of women and migrant workers in the country is also bad.

Acting as an ambassador for the World Championships in early November Khalid Salman commented on the country’s attitude towards sexual minorities in an interview he gave to the German ZDF. Salman told the reporter For Jochen Breyerthat homosexuality is “haram”, which means forbidden in Arabic.

“The most important thing is that everyone accepts our rules when they come here. Why is it haram? Because it is damage to the brain,” Salman stated.

Read more: World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is “brain damage”

David Beckham has received a lot of criticism from his fans. For example, a founding member of Three Lions Pride, the England national team’s LGBTQ+ fan group Dee Cunningham commented that the soccer star is letting down his LGBT fans, who have put him on a pedestal as someone who has previously supported the queer community.

“And then it turns out that he accepts a lot of money as an ambassador for the World Cup. It’s incredibly disappointing,” says Cunningham.

The story was edited on November 14 at 12:02 p.m.: Refined Diplo’s artist description.