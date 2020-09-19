Music Drummer Lee Kerslake, who played in Uriah Heep, died of cancer – Settle his dispute with Ozzy Ozbourne before his death

The drummer, who played in Uriah Heep, had copyright disputes over Ozzy Ozbourne’s solo records.

Former Ozzy Osbourne and the drummer of Uriah Heep Lee Kerslake has died at the age of 73 years. He had cancer for a long time.

The death was confirmed on his Facebook page Ken Hensley, who was Kerslake ‘s former bandmate Uriah Heep. Hensley wrote that Kerslake was the best drummer the keyboardist-guitarist had played with.

The death was reported by the music media, for example Louder.

Kerslake, who had prostate cancer, said in late 2018 he was terminally ill.

Before his death, Kerslake came to terms with rock singer Ozzy Osbourne. They had long copyright disputes over the records Kerslake played.

After hearing about the severity of his illness, Kerslake asked Osbourne to get platinum records from the hit albums Blizzard of Ozz (1980) and Diary of a Madman (1981). They were sent to Kerslake.

In the South West of England Born in Bournemouth in 1947, Kerslake began his band career in the 1960s with The Gods.

The drummer joined the rock band Uriah Heep in 1971 and was involved in making the hugely successful album Demons and Wizards. The album, released in 1972, features a rock classic, among other things Easy Livin ‘.

Kerslake left the band after nine records and was in Ozzy Ozbourne’s band on the first two solo records. Due to long fee disputes, his share was removed from the 2002 re-release of the records, but was later reinstated.

Lee Kerslake returned to Uriah Heep after the Osbourne Pest and played in the band until 2007.