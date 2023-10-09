Music | Drake is using our old hit without permission, claims Pet Shop Boys

The very popular Drake’s new album was released on Friday. Over the weekend, the 1980s hit band Pet Shop Boys and rapper Rye Rye announced on social media that their music will be used on the album without any mention of it in the credit.

British the pop band Pet Shop Boys accuses a rap artist Drake for the unauthorized use of his hit song.

Canadian rapper Drake, one of the most popular musicians in the world, released his new album For All the Dogs on Friday. All the Parties -titled, at one point of the track he sings a clip from Pet Shop Boys from 1984 West End Girls – the chorus of the hit.

Pet Shop Boys writes on Friday, among other things, in X, which was previously published on Twitter in his message, that they were not asked for permission to use the chorus. Members of the Pet Shop Boys and of West End Girls factors, Neil Tennant and Chris Loweis also not mentioned All the Parties – in the song’s author information.

Among other things, they reported on the matter CNN, Rolling Stone and Deadline.

In addition American rapper Rye Rye announced over the weekend in X, that his music has also been used With For All the Dogs without being mentioned in the disc information. It’s about Calling For You – from the song sample of the track, which comes from his and Blaqstarr’s of 2007 Shake it to the Ground -apiece. Rye Ryen (properly named Ryeisha Berrain) tells about the claim, among other things Business Insider.

Neither Pet Shop Boys nor Rye Rye mention in their posts that they are taking any action over the quotes. American media have not reached out to Drake or his representatives to comment on their news.

For All the Dogs is 36-year-old Drake’s ie by Aubrey Graham eighth studio album. After the release of the album, he announced in an interview on the Sirius XM channel that he plans to take a break from music and focus on taking care of his health.