Music | Diddy’s ex-girlfriend accuses the rapper of rape

According to the lawyer, the rapper denies the charges.

American a rapper Sean Combs accused of rape and physical violence, says The New York Times. Combs, who has changed his stage name several times, is known by names such as Puffy, Diddy and P Diddy.

American R&B singer Cassie, real name Cassandra Ventura, accuses Combs of numerous assaults, rape and control. Ventura and Combs dated for more than ten years. The couple met in 2005 when Ventura was 19 years old. The relationship ended in 2018.

According to Ventura, Combs’ controlling behavior began early in the relationship. According to Ventura, Combs controlled and abused her, and forced her to perform sexual acts with male sex workers. According to the lawsuit, toward the end of the relationship in 2018, Combs forced his way into Ventura’s home and raped her.

– After years of silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story and speak up for myself and other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships, Ventura commented in his statement according to The New York Times.

The rapper strongly denies the charges. According to the lawyer, Ventura has demanded $30 million from Combs over the past few months and threatened to write a book about the couple’s relationship. According to the attorney, the lawsuit filed against Combs is baseless and full of lies.

According to Ventura’s lawyer, the parties had a discussion before filing the lawsuit. A lawyer tells The New York Times that Combs had offered Ventura an eight-figure sum to prevent a lawsuit from being filed. According to the lawyer, Ventura did not accept the offer.

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner. The rapper founded the successful Bad Boy Records label in 1993. Ventura signed a contract with the label at the age of 19, and quickly rose to fame.