Music Deep Purple, Accept and Uriah Heep will arrive in Finland in summer 2022

The bands will perform in July next year in Tampere and Pietarsaari.

British rock band Deep Purple, German metal giant Accept and progressive rock player Uriah Heep, among others, will arrive in Finland in July next year.

The band will perform in Finland twice on consecutive days. The bands will first perform at the Deep Purple in concert event in Tampere on July 28, 2022 and at the Pietarsaari Open Air festival the next day.

Over a hundred Deep Purple, who has sold millions of albums, has given concerts in Finland on several occasions. In 2017, the band’s world tour extended to Finland, and the band conducted a gig at the Helsinki Ice Rink.

At the time, the band was on The Long Goodbye farewell tour. The name of the tour was confusing as the band shyed away from the idea of ​​the last gig.

“We have never used the word‘ last ’ourselves. We will certainly not go on a world tour after this, but hopefully this tour will be long, ”comments the band’s drummer. Ian Paice then To Helsingin Sanomat.