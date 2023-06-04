Next Saturday, June 10, Music Day will be celebrated. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at midnight, with the musical genres of Mexico and the world in the streets of the historic center of Mazatlán.

The long-awaited party in the streets and alleys of the city’s first square will bring together approximately 250 musicians in four stages: Machado Square, Olas Altas and Constitución; Liverpool Alley and outside the Art Museum.

Music Fusion

It will be a festival that will fuse the best of live music with visual arts, video games and electronic sound. An energetic, fun, rhythmic, contagious, warm, romantic and overflowing musical party to enjoy in a warm and familiar atmosphere.

The walking party in the historic center will begin at 7:00 p.m. with live music simultaneously on the four outdoor stages.

Around 250 musicians gathered in 16 groups will address various musical genres to the delight of thousands of spectators. In this new edition of Music Day, it is expected to gather about 25 thousand spectators.

groupings

Among the groups and singers that will participate are Pop Concert, Angela Peralta Choir, Camerata Mazatlán, Chéjere… Contemporary Mexican Music, Los Cryps, Sarah Holcombe and the Hermanos Osuna Quartet and Las Chelas. In addition, the photography and video contest is resumed with recognition for those who achieve the best images of the festival.

The material can be posted (published) with the hashtag #MazatlánCelebraelDíadelaMúsica.