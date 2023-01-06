Music | Daniel Barenboim is resigning as music director of the Berlin State Opera

Conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, 80, said on Friday that he is stepping down as music director of the Berlin State Opera due to his declining health.

“Unfortunately, my health deteriorated significantly during the last year. I am no longer able to provide the kind of performance that is rightfully expected of a musical director,” Barenboim said in a statement.

Barenboim, who was born in Argentina, has been in his position since 1992. He has requested that his contract expire on the last day of January. It is not yet known who his successor will be.

Barenboim told earlier in the fall suffering from a serious neurological disease. He said in October that he would cancel some performances, mainly as a conductor, and that he would focus on improving his physical condition in the coming months.

“I have lived my whole life in and through music and I will continue this as long as my health allows,” Barenboim said in early autumn.

He says on Friday that his years at the Berlin State Opera were “musically and personally inspiring in every way”.

“I believe that the State Opera and I brought each other great happiness. Over the years, we became a musical family and will remain so.”

Barenboim also said that even though he is leaving his leadership position, he is still not leaving music.

“Of course I will remain – as long as I live – deeply connected to music and I am ready to continue conducting, especially for the Staatskapelle in Berlin,” he said.

The Staatskapelle Berlin is the orchestra of the Berlin State Opera, which has chosen Barenboim as chief conductor for life.