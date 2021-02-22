Music Daft Punk, one of the most significant bands of our time, will quit

The duo announced their intentions in a long video, but no reason was given for quitting.

French electronic music duo Daft Punk has announced its breakup. The duo was one of the most significant bands of the 21st century and is known for some of the most popular electronic dance music songs of our time.

The music publication, among other things, tells about the termination Pitchfork.

The duo announced their intentions in a long video called Epilogue.

A band spokesman confirmed the closure, but gave no reason to do so.

Daft Punkin formed Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. They founded the duo in 1993 in Paris and gained popularity at the end of the decade as part of the french house genre.

Already from the debut album Homework formed the cornerstone of electronic dance music.

With the release of the next album in 2001, the duo began using robotic costumes, which became their trademark. A duo dressed in robotic helmets decorated with LED lights was always enveloped in a certain mystery. They did not give interviews and did not appear on television.

A single released in 2013 Get Lucky was a jackpot for the duo. Sang in a catchy discofunk song Pharrell Williams, who was also involved in making words to it. Get Lucky sold nearly ten million copies worldwide and reached the top ten in 32 different countries.

Pharrell Williams, Daft Punkin Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, as well as Nile Rodgers went in January 2014 to gobble up the fruit of Grammy’s collaboration, Get Lucky.­

The song was included on the record Random Access Memory, which collected a total of five Grammys in 2014. The long play was the last in the duo.

In 2016, they were still involved The Weekndin with singles Starboy and I Feel It Coming.

Listen to Get Lucky below: