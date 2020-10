Congolese-born rapper Gracias made the album in Finnish and noticed that the sentences have more weight: HS.fi will show a smoked “autofiction album” release gig on Friday

Deogracias Masom, or rap artist Gracias ’latest album Graciasi, is an unadorned self-portrait. HS will show the album’s release gig to its digitizers G Givelab on Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m.

Laura Airola HS