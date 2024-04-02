Music | Conductor Klaus Mäkelä has been chosen to lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä is the youngest conductor in the 133-year history of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Conductor Klaus Mäkelä has been appointed music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Mäkelä's season starts in 2027.

The symphony orchestra tells about it on its website. In addition, the appointment was reported by, for example, an American newspaper The New York Times.

“I'm inspired to start a journey with an orchestra that combines genius, power and passion,” Mäkelä says of the symphony orchestra on the website.

28-year-old Mäkelä is the youngest conductor in the 133-year history of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. He is 31 years old when he starts in the position. Until then, Mäkelä plans to continue working in Paris and Oslo.

In 2027, Mäkelä will also start as chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.

According to The New York Times, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is one of the most reliable, prestigious and oldest orchestras in the United States.

“For a young conductor, everything can sometimes even depend on the year: if you go to a place too early in the year and mess up everything, there's no going back, because the orchestra musicians do remember. But if you go somewhere at the right time, it could have really far-reaching consequences,” Mäkelä told HS in 2020.

HS already wrote In the beginning of Marchthat Mäkelä is rumored to be the musical director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.