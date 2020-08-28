Music Conductor Dalia Stasevska, in the midst of British political controversy, says she has received fierce threats

Foaming Around the Proms Festival and patriotic songs in Britain has just surpassed.

Finnish conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, which got into the middle of the Cultural War Dalia Stasevska has said in a press release that his family has been threatened.

Write about it, among other things The Guardian.

The uproar began last weekend when The Sunday Times suggested that Stasevska would like to remove traditional Rule Britain! – Yes Land of Hope and Glory songs from the software because of their content linked to colonialism. Stasevska has been described as a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

British politicians have been heavily involved in the debate, including the Brexit party Nigel Farage demanded the dismissal of Stasevska.

Finnish conductor himself has not previously commented on the uproar in public, but released a press release on Tuesday. Stasevska says that a completely distorted picture of him has been drawn in public:

“This false speculation has led to slander and threats against me and my family.”

The conductor says he had no role in the decisions about the traditional songs of the closing concert. Stasevska says she understands that they are an important part of the event.

According to the BBC’s music management, the program has had to be modified for practical and coronavirus-related reasons. For example Rule Britain! performance requires 80 members of the orchestra and a hundred-member choir.

The BBC announced earlier this week that the songs will be performed as instrumental. After the pandemic, the songs are performed in their traditional form as before.

Stasevska, who was reached by HS, did not want to comment further.