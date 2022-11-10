Music | Concert organizer RH Entertainment files for bankruptcy, future events uncertain

The company’s future events include, among others, the Hard Christmas tour, Katri Helena’s Christmas concerts and Blind Channel’s concert tour.

Event organizer RH Entertainment has filed for bankruptcy. The company is one of the biggest gig organizers in Finland.

According to the insolvency register, RH Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in the district court of Pirkanmaa on Thursday, November 10. The bankruptcy petition was filed by the company itself.

The company filed for corporate restructuring a little over a month ago due to the low profitability of the summer festivals. The company was able to start the restructuring procedure only three weeks ago, and it was supposed to submit its proposal for the restructuring program by next February.

“The company restructuring involved things that we could not foresee. We had to pay practically all of our invoices in advance, both during the application phase and after the company restructuring procedure started,” says the CEO of RH Entertainment Riki Huhtala in the bulletin.

According to Huhtala, the company’s future cash installments were hit simultaneously by “considerable offsets, which quickly and completely choked the cash flow”.

“Even though the autumn event sales have been successful and mostly profitable, it is impossible to operate with this financing model and we had to conclude that there are no possibilities for the continuation of the operation,” says Huhtala.

RH Entertainment says that the gigs organized on Thursday will take place as usual.

The organization of future events is uncertain. The company’s upcoming events include, among others, the Rough Christmas tour, Katri Helenan Christmas concerts and Blind Channel concert tour.

RH Entertainment has asked the district court for an urgent decision on bankruptcy. This is because the trustee appointed to the bankruptcy estate could agree on the organization or cancellation of future events and other continuation of operations.

The bankruptcy process also explores the possibility of holding, selling and transferring events. In this case, the loss of those who bought tickets to the events from the bankruptcy would be as small as possible, the company says.

Back in October, when applying for corporate restructuring, the company estimated that it would be able to organize all the planned events. Ticket sales for events continued as normal.

RH Entertainment has brought rapper 50 Cent to Finland in the fall.