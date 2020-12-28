Karima Begum, the mother of Bollywood’s famous music composer AR Rahman, has passed away. He confirmed his death by sharing a picture of his mother on social media. AR Rahman’s mother Karima Begum was not well.

AR Rahman was very close to his mother and told that his mother made him realize that he has a future in music. AR Rahman told in the interview, ‘My father died when I was nine years old. Then my mother used to borrow Dad’s musical instruments and drive home. He was also advised to sell these equities and to run the house expenses on its interest but he refused to do so. My mother used to say that I have a son, he will take care of these things. ‘

Please tell that Karima Begum’s name was Kasturi which was later changed. Karima Begum married Rajagopal Kulasekharan, who was a music composer. At the same time, the music composer changed his name from Dilip Kumar to AR Rahman.