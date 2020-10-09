Music Composer Jukka Tiensuu, who received one of the world’s largest music awards, invests in the quality of his works, not in branding himself: “I have never marketed my works”

Jukka Tiensuu will receive the Wihuri Sibelius Prize, one of the most significant music awards in the world, worth 150,000 euros.

Although he is one of Finland’s most respected composers, Jukka Tiensuu is remarkably rarely exhibited. While many Finnish colleagues bask in international publicity, Tiensuu prefers to stay in the background.

His music is constantly performed both in Finland and around the world, but he himself does not want to talk about his music and does not give interviews often.

However, this is a special case. Tiensuu has been awarded the Wihuri Sibelius Prize, EUR 150,000. It is one of the largest music awards in the world.

Tiensuu has long wanted to focus on the works, not the author.

“My starting point is that I am not important here, but that I can compose works of sufficient quality. It works a bit like Johann Sebastian Bachillathat they will be dug up, sooner or later. I have never done anything to market them – as it is now said that the author should market his product himself. In the past, there were marketers separately, ”says Tiensuu.

He is confident that a high-quality work in itself will serve as the best business card. “When works are performed somewhere, there are usually some in the audience who are interested and want to start collaborating. That’s the way it spreads, not by forcing it on some media person. ”

Receiving the Wihuri Sibelius Award, Tiensuu is in good company. It is one of the most significant music awards and was awarded For Sibelius to himself in 1953, then to many other major composers of the 20th century, such as Dmitry Shostakovich, Igor Stravinsky, To Olivier Messiaen, Witold Lutosławski and George Ligetille.

The music of roughly all of the winners has become part of the basic repertoire of 20th and early 21st century art music – of course, the number of works in the obvious classical department varies according to the composer.

Tiensuu is exceptionally familiar with both contemporary music repertoire and historical repertoire, as he becomes acquainted with several hundred new works each year.

“I started the music relatively late because I was interested in everything,” Tiensuu says. “Then at some point I realized that when you focus on music, it includes everything else. There is science and art, literature, philosophy and religion. But I started late after the others had started ten years earlier, and I had to catch on. That’s where it stayed, ”says Tiensuu.

As a result, Tiensuu has developed a strong knowledge of software over the decades, which includes his activities in many areas of music. He is not only a composer but also a harpsichordist and has worked, for example, as a music writer and event organizer: both the Music Time and Musica nova Helsinki festivals have been established on his initiative.

Software knowledge undoubtedly involves his own work-based view of music history: he knows that, for example, the cornerstones of current basic software are not Bach, Mozart or Beethoven by no means were the most famous or popular composers of their time. But today, their works are hugely valued – and they make it easy to make assumptions about the composers themselves.

“Our perspective backwards only comes from the works, and we imagine from them that their composers would have been highly respected and award-winning individuals in their time.”

Tiensuu sees that the canon has become established precisely on the basis of the quality of the works.

“The underlying repertoire of historical music has gone through so well that there are hardly any works that could be said to be bad. It is also good to remember that Mozart plays a few symphonies, a few concerts and a few operas. And yet he has hundreds of works that aren’t played. ”

During the anniversaries, of course, total recordings of the composers’ productions are often published, so that even their rarer works come to the fore for a moment.

“But they don’t come with basic software anyway.”

Last there has been a lot of talk in the past about equality in the music industry and how little women have come up in music history.

Tiensuu talks about the construction of repertoire: since the beginning of the 19th century, there has been a gradual interest in the music of past centuries, but the proper acquisition of baroque repertoire, for example, did not gain momentum until the 1970s and 1980s.

“The repertoire expands as you find interesting works,” says Jukka Tiensuu.

“If you ask why there have been so few women as composers: it’s not a musical issue, it’s a social issue. One might as well ask why there have been so few women in the military in recent years, for example. ”

Today, the situation is already different, as a large proportion of musicians are women and female contemporary composers are also increasingly represented.

“I find it surprising that that debate is taking place so strongly in the realm of art music, when inequality is much stronger elsewhere. If you even list 1970s rock bands, they don’t show women. But if you go to a symphony concert, then there [orkestereissa] are mainly women, ”says Tiensuu.

Tiensuu also suggests that the idea of ​​equality in European culture is an exception on a global scale: for example, many Muslim countries did not abolish slavery until the 1960s and 1970s.

“Therefore, the idea that the injustice of the world for thousands of years would somehow be the cause of classical music seems absurd. If there is equality somewhere, then there. ”

Their own music Jukka Tiensuu has composed on a wide range of styles, taking stimuli from both historical styles and the most modern means of contemporary music. He says he has no taboos when composing.

“It doesn’t come to mind. But I admit I don’t like monotonous music. It becomes such a feeling that life goes here. It’s nice when there is a surprise in a work. It gives a spark to start thinking about why this is happening here. There will be a translation that is a lot like in movies, for example: that person is not that person, and the world is imaginary. It leaves a memory mark that you will think about later. ”

Tiensuu says he gets inspired by literature and modern visual art – and, of course, all the music he learns. He also says he listens to a lot of music from distant cultures.

“They give such a state of mind that anything is possible. You don’t have to go according to the forms and principles of classical music, but you can do anything when you realize with your own experience that it is good and right – so don’t do something random. ”