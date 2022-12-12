Music | Composer Angelo Badalamenti has died – known for the familiar tunes of Hollywood films and Twin Peaks

According to those close to the 85-year-old composer, he died surrounded by his family.

Several the composer responsible for the music of successful films Angelo Badalamenti is dead, says Variety-magazine. Badalamenti died on Sunday at the age of 85. The composer’s death was reported on Instagram by his relative’s son.

“My great-uncle Angelo Badalamenti has crossed the border to another place of existence,” Badalamenti’s relative’s son said.

Badalamenti’s granddaughter says For The Hollywood Reporterthat the composer died of natural causes surrounded by his family in New Jersey.

from New York native Badalamenti was known for his numerous compositions for Hollywood blockbusters as well as Twin Peaks series. He wrote the theme song of the super popular TV series, as well as many other tunes heard in it.

Badalamenti, who was trained in classical music, composed a lot of music during his career by David Lynch for movies like to Mulholland Drive and to Blue Velvet.

In addition to film music, Badalamenti also composed songs for various artists regardless of genre. He made music, among other things Nina Simonen, by Shirley Bassey, David Bowie, Paul McCartney’s, Liza MinnelliAnthrax and LL Cool Jwith .

Badalamenti’s works were also heard, for example, at the opening ceremony of the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.