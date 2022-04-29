Music Commercial entertainment concerts are sold under a name that is associated with Yle’s popular radio brand

The CEO of the program agency Lilja Production says that he has never heard of the radio program Muevojen boulevardi. The music program is the most listened to on Yle Radio 1.

Entertainment music special program Boulevard of Memories is one of Finland’s best-known radio program brands, and now commercial concerts of entertainment music are also sold under the same name.

Boulevard of Memories concert will be held at the Helsinki Music Hall on Labor Day. The organizer is the program agency Lilja Production. Yle is not involved in the arrangements.

Where from name for the concert, CEO Lilja Kainulainen About Lilja Production?

“Our audiences are over 50 years old and the names of our tours come from nostalgic songs that the audience knows. No wonder. Our previous tour was called Yours, ”says Kainulainen.

The program agency Lilja organized a concert called Muevojen boulevard already in March in Turku, and there have been plans to organize a series of concerts under the same name.

Music house Performed at the May Day Concert of Memories Diandra Flores, Pentti Hietanen, Angelika Klas, Tomi Metsäketo mixed Jukka Nykänen orchestra. According to CEO Kainulainen, the program includes “waltzes, film tunes and domestic and foreign evergreens”.

On the radio Boulevard of Memories is Yle’s most well-known program brands and its repertoire consists of completely similar songs as in the May Day concert. The name of the program is borrowed from the 1966 waltz of the same name. The song was made famous Laila Kinnunen.

Boulevard of Memories is Yle Radio 1 ‘s most listened to program, and today, as a concept, the Boulevard of Memories refers directly to the radio program and no longer to the original song.

Will be utilized Yle’s brand, Lilja Kainulainen?

“No way. There are other concerts of the same name, but I don’t think they take advantage of Yle’s brand either. Of course, the name is utilized in such a way that the audience knows what’s coming. I have never heard such a radio program, ”says Kainulainen.

In addition to the Lilja and Yle radio program, the father-daughter duo is touring the country Claudia Somero and Jouni Somerowho performs in his self-organized concerts called Memorial Boulevard of Memories. The duo says in their marketing performing songs that are heard on Yle’s radio program of the same name.

Kainulainen, the managing director of the May Day concert, reminds that Boulevard of Memories such song names can be registered. “It is hoped that Ylek will also benefit from this name. Maybe I should listen to that program too, ”says Kainulainen.

Above being aware of Labor Boulevard of Memories concert. “Yle has not been in contact with the concert organizer, but there has been an internal discussion about it,” says the producer in charge. Miikka Maunula About Yle’s music delivery.

According to Maunula, Yle has not protected Boulevard of Memories name, not least because it is also a well-known song of the same name. “So we can’t say that our program has the same name and you can’t use it,” says Yle producer Maunula.

Boulevard of Memories turned ten as a radio program at the beginning of the year, and in connection with the celebration Yle organized it herself Boulevard of Memories concerts together with UMO, Aili Ikosen and Kyösti Mäkimattila with Helsinki.

Will be utilized in May’s concert of the same name now Yle’s brand, responsible producer Miikka Maunula?

According to Maunula, there are two points of view.

“In terms of marketing and keeping things in mind, you could say that this is where our program is put to good use. But equally, it can be said that when the name is on display, our program will become more beloved. ”

The above is how a commercial operator acts in relation to concerts.

“If this remains a single concert, then it will be a joy for the warriors. But if this becomes massive, a concert series comes in and t-shirts are sold, then one could hope that together we could see how to move the pattern forward. For us, too, it is important that the music life is going well, but if the ideas come very close to what we are doing, then it is good to discuss things together, ”says Maunula.

Boulevard of Memories The third entertainment music concert is also sold under the name. It is being organized next June in connection with the Ilmajoki Music Festival.

Yle is not involved in this concert either, although one can get the impression of marketing the concert. Ilmajoki’s concert, in which two big bands play, will be hosted by Yle, who performs music programs. Marko Maunuksela. Along with four other soloists, Kyösti Mäkimattila, who sang in the Memorial Boulevard concert organized by Yle in March, has been announced to perform. Ilmajoki also performs Milana Misicwho is the daughter of Laila Kinnunen.

“What I said about the May Day concert is also true in this case. In the spirit of cooperation, it would be good to get information about these, especially if the name of the radio program is referred to, ”says the corresponding producer Maunula Yle.