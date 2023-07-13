Music | Coldplay made history in Sweden: They filled the largest stadium in the Nordics four times

The London band is currently on the Music of the Spheres world tour.

British band Coldplay made history in Sweden by performing at Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium four times this week.

What makes it historic is that Coldplay is the first international performer to sell out the largest stadium in the Nordics four times during the same tour, they say Swedish media. The stadium’s capacity for concerts is around 60,000.

Coldplay performed their last gig in Gothenburg on Wednesday.

London band is currently on the Music of the Spheres world tour. In Europe, it performs in July–August. Next, the band will perform Four in Amsterdam, from where the tour will move through Canada and the United States to Asia.

In January, Coldplay will play six sold-out shows in Singapore, among others.

Correction 13.7. 6:50 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that Coldplay will perform twice in Amsterdam. In reality, there are four appearances in Amsterdam.