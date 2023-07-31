Music | Coldplay front man Chris Martin has made a huge fortune from music

The band, which produced a huge net worth for its members, is known for its philanthropy.

In the year Founded in 1996, Coldplay is one of the biggest bands of the 2000s.

Vocalist Chris Martin’s led by the British band is known for its spectacular concerts and numerous hits such as Viva La Vida, The Scientist, A Sky Full of Stars and Clocks.

In addition to Martin, the band includes a guitarist Jonny Bucklandthe bassist Guy Berryman and the drummer Will Champion. Creative leader Phil Harvey often counted as the band’s fifth member.

Having released nine albums, the band has so far won seven Grammy Awards, nine Brit Awards and numerous other accolades.

Spotify’s data shows that the band has almost 68 million monthly listeners.

Coldplay has brought all its members, and especially frontman Chris Martin, 46, a huge net worth.

According to information published by the British The Times in May according to Martin’s net worth is currently 160 million pounds, or about 187 million euros.

Coldplay’s net worth is currently estimated at around 350 million pounds, or a little over 409 million euros.

Martin’s wealth is not based solely on the activities of the band he leads. Besides Coldplay, he also has other projects.

He has written songs for numerous artists such as For Nelly Furtado, For Jay-Z, For Kanye West, To Aviciito The Chainsmokers and Dua for Lipa.

In addition to this, he has done a cameo role in films Bruno and Shaun of the Dead as well as, for example, in a series Modern family.

Martin however, does not make the list of the 350 richest Britons. Last on the list published by The Sunday Times is a businessman Ray O’Rourke with 350 million pounds, or almost 409 million euros.

Compared to prominent British musicians, Martin’s fortune is also still moderate.

Paul McCartney’s A net worth of 950 million pounds, or 1.1 billion euros, makes McCartney one of the richest musicians in the world.

British musicians are next up Andrew Lloyd Webber and Elton John.

Yes, Martin like the other members of the band, are known for their extensive charity work, e.g. with environmental issues.

The band and its members have donated part of their profits to charity since the beginning of their career.

A charity According to Look to the Stars the band supports more than thirty charities.

They have worked with organizations such as Keep A Child Alive, Global Citizen and Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MAOS).

The band has also played at numerous different charity events.

“It is very important to us. It drives us forward”, Martin is reported to have said About Coldplay’s charity initiatives.

Coldplay just finished this summer’s European tour in Amsterdam.

Next summer the band will be seen for the first time in Finland as part of next year’s European tour.

The Times reported in May 2023 that for Coldplay, live gigs in particular are particularly profitable.

This is despite the fact that tickets for the band’s concerts are cheaper than for the concerts of other world’s biggest artists and bands.

Released in May 2022 According to a Bloomberg report a ticket for the band’s tour at the time only cost about $78 on average. It was about 25 percent less than other top artists’ gigs.

In June 2022 Billboard reports Coldplay’s concert revenue exceeded one billion dollars. The group is only the 11th successful performer here.

