Music | Coldplay concerts in Helsinki have come from as far away as Mexico: HS visited the meeting of international fans

Music|Many Coldplay fans follow the band around the world. For many, the most important thing is the international community that has formed around the band. HS visited the community meeting in Helsinki on Monday.

Coldplay Major Minus sounds grindingly on the toasty terrace of the restaurant Hook located along Mannerheimintie. There are a bunch of Coldplay fans from around the world.

The ColdplayXtra community started organizing fan meetings in 2023.

Events have been held in connection with the tour around the world, for example in Amsterdam, Seattle, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and São Paulo.

And now in Helsinki, where Coldplay has come to perform for the first time.

Helsinki people from as far as Mexico have signed up for the meeting, a Finn helped organize it Casper Pfitzner tells.

He has been helping in organizing various fan meetings for a long time.

Your activity has been rewarded. Among other things, he has been contacted directly by the body that organizes Coldplay’s fan activities. He can’t say more than that because of a non-disclosure agreement.

The photographer of Coldplay’s official fan channel makes a video about Emma Heikura. In the background, Ella Artevo (left) and Casper Pfitzner, who helped organize the “fan mite”.

Coldplay is our “happy place”, Lisa Dopson says. “You forget everything else”, Sharon Russell supplement.

For English friends, the band’s Sunday show was the fifteenth Coldplay concert. They have seen the band in different parts of Europe, for example in Naples, Copenhagen and Frankfurt.

“We tend to go to gigs in the cities we would like to visit anyway. Now we wanted to come to Helsinki, because we haven’t been here before,” says Dopson.

The two arrived in Helsinki on Saturday, and were “about 20 hours away” on the same day.

“You have so much daylight here now that you can see the sights until midnight,” Dopson rejoices.

Lisa Dopson (left) from Oxford and Sharon Russell from London once became friends at a Coldplay gig. Today, they travel together behind the band. The friends describe themselves as each other’s soulmates.

“At our house there are only tickets for three gigs”, says the native of Turku Saija Knaapi.

Saija and accompanying daughter Nea Knaapi have arrived after seeing an event announcement on ColdplayXtra’s Facebook group. They are there to see if they can make new acquaintances.

This duo has also toured after Coldplay. Last year they saw the band in Gothenburg.

Saija Knaap (left) and Nea Knaap think that the band takes the fans well into account. “And that concert spectacle is so incredible. Those two hours pass so that either it’s over,” says Saija. Her favorite songs are Viva la Vida, Fix You “and all”. Nea’s favorites include Yellow and Sparks.

“I am British and I grew up in Somerset, which is the same place where Chris [Martin, Coldplayn laulaja] has grown”, says Sean Walsh.

Today, Walsh, who lives in Vantaa, also listens, for example Ed Sheeran. However, the most important artist is Coldplay.

Walsh has seen the band twice before: in Stockholm in 2019 and in Gothenburg last year.

“I’ve been a fan for 24 years,” says Sean Walsh (left). It all started when he saw the band perform their song Yellow at the Grammys at the turn of the millennium. Walsh had arrived with his daughters and son-in-law.

“From the gig I don’t expect much of anything because I’ve seen them [Coldplayn] so many times. I’m just going to enjoy myself”, Turkish Begüm Bilgiç says and lists the songs as his favorite songs Swallowed in the Sea and Champion of the World.

Bilgiç, who now lives in Norway, has seen Coldplay numerous times. The first time was in 2012 in Frankfurt.

In 2019, at a concert in Paris, he got to know someone who lives in Helsinki Anniina Matinahoo. Among other reasons, he wanted to travel to Finland now for the band’s concerts.

“Participating in the band’s concerts is like a family gathering,” says Bilgiç.

Bilgiç will see the band’s Tuesday and Wednesday concerts in Finland, but from Finland he will continue to the concerts in Vienna.

Anniina Matinaho (left), Begüm Bilgiç and Stefania Guarnieri were at a fan meeting for the first time. For them, the most important thing about being a fan of Coldplay is the community formed around the band.

Anniina Matinaho, Begüm Bilgiç and Stefania Guarnieri present their Coldplay bracelets.