Music | Coldplay advertises its environmentalism, but ignores the most important source of emissions

Music|According to Michael Lettenmeier, PhD researcher at the University of Helsinki, Coldplay’s tour climate measures are ahead of many other players in the industry. However, he would like transparency in the band’s carbon calculations.

Electricity producing dance floor, generator bicycles, reusable led wristbands. The concerts of Coldplay’s world tour, which will be performing at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium this week, are not only spectacular performances, but also visibly ecological.

One wonders if being environmentally friendly is just about performance.

When Coldplay announced Music Of The Spheres -tour in 2021, it said it would reduce the resulting “direct carbon dioxide emissions” by at least 50 percent compared to the previous tour it held in 2016-2017.

Emissions resulting from performances, freight, and the travels of the band and working group members have been calculated as direct carbon emissions.

In June, Coldplay said on their website in a release in the bulletin that he exceeded his goal in the first two years of the tour: according to it, emissions decreased by as much as 59 percent.

“Sound from a big drop”, says the research doctor Michael Lettenmeier from the University of Helsinki. D-mat, an expert company for a sustainable future led by Lettenmeier, has made a material and carbon footprint calculation for, among other things, the Flow festival in 2022.

Coldplay has released a list of all their activities. It includes, in Lettenmeier’s words, “pretty much everything”. There are things involved, the importance of which is ultimately quite minor.

According to Lettenmeier, these include generator wheels that produce electricity and a dance floor. On the other hand, they visibly communicate that the climate must be taken into account.

According to Lettenmeier, the biggest problem with the report is that it does not make it completely clear how the emission reductions have been calculated. In particular, he would be interested to know whether the figures mean only carbon dioxide emissions or the real climate effect, which also covers other greenhouse gases.

“What all has been taken into account in it? If they are just carbon dioxide emissions, the climate effect looks clearly smaller than the real thing. Then even that 59 percent is a somewhat questionable number.”

“ Coldplay’s calculations have not taken into account emissions from the spectators’ trips.

Size it would be important to take the climate impact into account, especially in the emissions of flying, which have the biggest impact on the world tour, says Lettenmeier.

According to Lettenmeier, if the combined effect of other combustion products, such as water vapour, aerosols and nitrogen oxides, is not calculated in addition to the amount of carbon dioxide produced in the combustion of the fuel, the picture of the emissions of flying remains empty.

Lettenmeier says that the actual climate effect of flying is about three times greater than the actual emissions. There are disagreements in the scientific community about the exact magnitude of the effect.

“I would interpret [Coldplayn] numbers so that the real climate impact is not taken into account.”

Coldplay’s calculations have not taken into account emissions from the spectators’ trips. They can even be the tour’s biggest source of emissions, Lettenmeier estimates.

In general, Lettenmeier would like information about the per-viewer carbon footprint of the tour. It could be calculated by dividing the total emissions of the tour by the number of spectators. It would immediately make the figures more tangible.

For example, at the Flow festival, it was calculated how much emissions are produced by one visitor per day at the festival.

Out of fear However, Coldplay is not about greenwashing, says Lettenmeier. According to him, the measures listed by the group are ahead of many other actors.

Coldplay is also important as a trendsetter. After all, it is one of the most popular bands in the world.

Lettenmeier points out that when Coldplay performs in Helsinki, it organizes four shows.

“Of course, it makes a lot of sense that when we go somewhere, we hold as many gigs as there is demand.”