Music Child composers stand out in the Uuno Klami composition competition

Next year, Atso Almila will conduct the Kymi Sinfonietta in the final, which will feature a dozen works by composers aged 10–19.

19.3. 15:38

International The Uuno Klami composition competition once again organizes the Uuno Klami composition competition for children and young people. It is intended for composition enthusiasts and students aged 10-19.

The competition is divided into 10-14 year olds and 15-19 year olds. The compositions must be mailed to the competition office no later than February 14, 2022.

The jury consists of a composer and a conductor Atso Almila, composers Markus Fagerudd, Minna Leinonen, Riikka Talvitie and Sauli Zinoviev.

Jury selects about ten finalist compositions in the spring and winter of 2022 and final decisions will be made after listening to the final concerts in Kotka and Kouvola in the autumn of 2022.

In the finals, the music of young composers will be played by Kymi Sinfonietta conducted by Atso Almila. In the rehearsals of the final concerts, children and teen composers also receive feedback from professional musicians.

In addition to the cities of Kotka and Kouvola, the competition is supported by the Karelian Cultural Foundation, the main fund of the Finnish Cultural Foundation, the 100th anniversary foundation of Kymi Corporation and the Alfred Kordelin Foundation.

The next international Uuno Klami adult composition competition will be held with these prospects from 2023 and the final will be in 2024. You can read more about the rules of the competitions behind this link.