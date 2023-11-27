Music | Cheek showed the dissertation researcher sides of himself that have not been seen in public before

The public figure of the superstar who finished at the top was not consciously constructed, says an art researcher.

Cheek’s it’s been more than five years since the last gig of his career, but Finland’s most successful rapper is still interesting. Also academically, because his entire production is the central material Anna Pakarinen in doctoral research.

The doctoral research in progress at the Department of Music, Art and Culture of the University of Jyväskylä deals with the poetics of rap and mental health themes in Cheek’s texts.

In addition to the recorded production, Pakarinen’s material is Cheek’s ie Jare Tiihonen the interviews he has done with, in which the rapper has revealed aspects of himself that have not been seen or heard in public before.

“On the one hand, he has had an open and direct, but also a very analytical and reflective approach to these themes,” Pakarinen says.

In particular, Pakarista has been pleased with how much Jare Tiihonen has thought about the content of his texts in interviews.

“Rap is also a form-oriented sport, and that aspect has been important to him. Maybe he hasn’t been able to talk about it so extensively before.”

Dissertation researcher Anna Pakarinen says that Cheek’s texts emphasize invincibility and invulnerability, but also reflect on what the price of everything is, and that is reflected in vulnerability.

Anna Pakarinen has himself been introduced to rap while listening to it at a young age 2Pac’s and by The Notorious BIG like American rappers, but he says he was already interested in Finnish poetry as a child.

His study of poetry finally led him to Finnish rap during his master’s degree, and especially to Cheek.

In rap, he is interested in combining entertainment and seriousness, and on the other hand, street language and poetic language.

“Technical challenge and the demand for creativity are part of it, and it somehow brings a resource-oriented philosophy to rap. It is mainly related to mental health themes. I especially value rap as a genre that explores the possibilities of language and the mind.”

On the other hand, rap’s way of dealing with mental health themes is also a current point of view. Pakarinen reminds that autobiographical topics related to mental health have also increased in literature and media.

Cheek talked about his own mental health in his autobiography JHT – Black sheepand referenced bipolar disorder in the song as well Swingwhere he quotes Eino Leinon The swing of the gods – a poem.

“There’s been a lot of talk about how poetry doesn’t interest young people, but it’s completely different, that’s where it lives,” Pakarinen says, referring to Finnish rap.

On the other hand, autobiography is also a form strongly related to the rap tradition. In Pakarinen’s opinion, Cheek’s first-person stories are both an observance of tradition and self-examination.

“For example With Eminem the corresponding authentic autobiography is emphasized very strongly.”

Pakarinen dissertation research is published as articles. In the first volume published this fall, Cheek’s music videos are the material.

Pakarinen has also studied Cheek’s artist character. Although Cheek has profiled himself as a determined and commercially astute artist, according to Pakarinen, Jare Tiihonen has not built the Cheek character with conscious consideration. The role of rap as genuine self-expression has been more central in the production.

“It was enlightening that he said that he had put thoughts in the texts that do not follow the boundaries of convention. It’s been too much for some, and that’s why, in his opinion, it’s been easier for people to think that it’s a constructed character, and it’s easier for them to dig that character.”

The Cheek character will be discussed more in the article published later in the study.

“The most popular phenomena in popular culture often manage to combine some kind of complexity and authenticity. The fact that humanity does not fit into categories and can never be explained completely openly is often of universal interest,” Pakarinen says.