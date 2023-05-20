Music | Cha Cha Cha became number one on the US viral chart on Spotify

Saturday, May 20, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
Käärijä’s Cha Cha Cha has already become Spotify’s most listened-to Finnish song of all time.

Finland the Eurovisa representative Wrapper paragraph Cha Cha Cha has risen Spotify US Viral Chart to first place. On Saturday, the five-time winner was also found on the same list Loreen’s paragraph Tattoowhich was number seven on the list.

The songs that reach the viral charts of the music streaming service Spotify are determined, for example, by the number of recent listens and the number of shares on social media.

Previously Cha Cha Cha has gained fame by, for example, reaching number six on the UK’s official singles list, which is the best ranking ever for Finnish-language songs. On Spotify’s charts, Käärijä’s Eurovision song has, on the other hand, taken first place on the World Viral List and the Most Listened in Finland list, among others.

Cha Cha Cha is also Spotify’s most played Finnish song of all time. It has therefore left behind JVG, which previously held the first place Eternal May Day.

By Saturday afternoon Cha Cha Cha had collected more than 42 million listens on the service, which is more than 10 million listens more than On eternal holiday.

On the Sunday after Eurovision, Spotify, on the other hand, reported Cha Cha Chan was also the most streamed song of all time in Finland in one day. At the time, the song was streamed 469,600 times on Spotify in Finland.

