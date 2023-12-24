Music | Céline Dion has lost control of her muscles, her sister says

Céline Dion canceled her world tour at the beginning of the summer due to illness.

Vocalist Celine Dion's the state of health has deteriorated due to a rare disease.

Dion's sister Claudette Dion tells Canadian about the singer's health 7 Jours for the magazine. Celine Dion, 55, said a year ago that he was sick stiffness syndrome.

In May Dion canceled due to illness his world tour. The tour included two concerts in Finland, which were scheduled to take place in October.

Claudette Dion says her sister dreams of returning to concert stages, but the situation seems difficult.

“He works a lot [parantuakseen], but he can't control his muscles. It hurts me to think how disciplined he has always been. He has always worked hard,” he says.

“The vocal cords are muscles, the heart is also a muscle.”

The fans numerous messages and gifts have warmed the hearts of Céline Dion and her family in the midst of illness, says the sister.

Claudette Dion also states that stiffness syndrome is so rare that there is not much research information about it. Neurosociation according to the disease occurs in one to two people in a million.

The symptoms of the syndrome include slowness of voluntary movements and varying degrees of muscle stiffness and muscle spasms. The syndrome makes walking as well as singing difficult.

Dion's CourageThe tour was supposed to end in London in April 2024. The tour already started in 2019, but was interrupted due to the corona pandemic.

Canadian Céline Dion has had a long singing career in both English and French. He is known, among other things, for his songs My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love and I'm Alive.