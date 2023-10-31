Music | Canadian media questions folk musician Buffy Sainte-Marie’s ethnic background

Folk musician Buffy Sainte-Marie doubts have arisen about the ethnic background, says the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

The CBC has published an extensive investigative article suggesting that Sainte-Marie, 82, may have lied about her ethnicity. Sainte-Marie has said she was born Canadian Cree and adopted by a white American couple.

The CBC says it found a birth certificate that says Sainte-Marie’s claimed adoptive parents are indeed her biological parents.

Sainte-Marie has been known since the beginning of his career as a representative of indigenous peoples and an activist defending their rights. During his career, he has received several recognitions and awards intended for representatives of indigenous peoples.

He is also considered to be the first indigenous person to win an Academy Award. Sainte-Marie received an Academy Award in 1983 An officer and a gentleman – from the movie’s theme song Up Where We Belong.

Sainte-Marie became famous in the 1960s. He is best known for the anti-war song published in 1964 Universal Soldierwhich Hector has translated into Finnish under the name Mercenary.

His songs have been interpreted by well-known artists such as Elvis, Barbra Streisand and Glen Campbell.

CBC’s According to Sainte-Marie, there have been several inconsistencies in Sainte-Marie’s stories about her birth roots over the decades: claims about her birth tribe and the fates of her biological parents have varied.

A couple of Sainte-Marie’s relatives also say in the CBC article that the musician is not of indigenous descent.

In recent years, Sainte-Marie has been more vague about her roots, stressing that she never knew exactly about them. He did not want to give an interview to the CBC, but his lawyer defends him in the article.

“Buffy Saint-Marie has never misrepresented her parentage or any details of her past in public,” the lawyer tells CBC.

Sainte-Marie has defended himself against the article’s claims on social media. He has issued a written statement message service in X and published by Video on Facebookwhere he talks about the subject.

In the video, he says he is a “proud member of the indigenous community with Canadian roots.” In a written statement, he describes the claims made by the CBC as highly offensive.

“I may not know where I was born, but I know who I am,” he writes.