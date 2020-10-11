Canadian-American soprano Erin Wall died this Friday October 9 at the age of 44, reports Sunday October 11 France Music. The singer died of breast cancer diagnosed in January 2018. Despite the diagnosis of her cancer, she had decided to maintain her many commitments. She last appeared on stage on January 19, 2020 alongside the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. “Before, I was an opera singer. Then COVID-19 and stage IV cancer changed everything. Don’t talk about my life or my illness as a battle “, she says in her biography on Twitter.

A music graduate, notably from Western Washington University, she made her international stage debut in 2002 with the London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Andrew Davis, an ensemble and conductor she has worked with on several occasions during her career. Erin Wall grabbed the international attention of audiences and critics alike when she reached the 2003 final of the prestigious BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition. Two years later, her career was fully launched when she joined the production of Così fan tutte by Patrice Chéreau as Fiordiligi.

Erin Wall has performed on the most prestigious stages in the world, including the Opéra National de Paris, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Bayerische Staatsopera and the Metropolitan Opera in New York. She has also sung alongside conductors such as Mariss Jansons, Edward Gardner or Pierre Boulez.