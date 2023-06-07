Music | “Can you do it too”, people started asking Eeva Konnu when they told her that she was composing an opera about Armi Ratia

“Can you do you compose an opera? You’re a musical person!”

Such questions Eeva Kontu started hearing a year ago when he was reported to be Armi from Ratia telling Scar-opera composer.

“It was asked a huge number of times and from unimaginable places. I found it strange, maybe even a little offensive,” says Kontu.

And what did Kontu answer?

“I know that it’s not yeast!”

The final result will be heard on Thursday, June 8, when the work premieres at the Ilmajoki music festival.

Conductor and composer Eeva Kontu photographed in her studio in Kruununhaa in 2021.

Eeva Kontu joined the project rather late, because the idea of ​​the opera was Jaakko Kuusiston, who was also to compose it. However, Kuusisto died in February 2022, after which Scar-a new composer had to be found for the opera as well.

Kontu agreed to join, even though the schedule was tight and the making of the opera had to be reconciled with other work. This May’s rehearsal period too, he has traveled between two places, which fortunately are very close: From Ilmajoki’s opera rehearsals, he has traveled to the Seinäjoki City Theater, where he will be the conductor in charge of the upcoming premiere in the fall Just like in heaven – in the musical.

The schedules have been so tight that Kontu didn’t have time for everything. Because Scar– has orchestrated the opera Marko Hilpo and its performances are led by a conductor Kaapo Ijas.

Librettist and director Heta Haanperä has written three Arms of different ages into the work, who are often also present to follow the life events of the different-aged self. The main role is the mezzo-soprano Lilli on Paasikiviwho sings the role of Armi Marimekko, i.e. an already successful and experienced business woman. Minna-Leena Lahti is the younger version of Ratia, or Nuoriarmi, and the role of Child-Armi alternates Mila Kujala mixed Kerttu Kurjenluoma.

“ “In Armi Ratia, I embody strength and energy, constant moving forward.”

“Armi Marimekko is on stage in almost every scene. It’s a huge role,” says Eeva Kontu.

“In my head, it was a low, dramatic mezzo-soprano and an impulsive actress. I didn’t know Lilli at all, but I told the librettist Heta Haanpää that I can sign my own composition contract if Lilli Paasikivi goes along.”

Lilli Paasikivi took on the lead role as Armi Ratia.

The main role however, the singer Lilli Paasikivi had already decided to stop singing, because at the time of the corona pandemic, work at the National Opera had become difficult with all the cancellations and reorganizations. He is just about to finish his job as the artistic director of the Finnish National Opera and will be moving to the director of the Bregenz Festival in the fall.

When the call came from Ilmajoki, the role as Armi Ratia, i.e. Armi Marimekko, made Paasikivi change his mind.

“Of course, this is a very special role because we are making an opera about a real person that we all remember from decades past. Armi’s work is intertwined in each of our lives,” says Paasikivi.

Armi Ratia had to fight to promote his own vision, and he was not always easy for his loved ones. Lilli Paasikivi praises how nicely Ratia’s story fits the opera.

“I have been pleasantly surprised by how great an opera story this is. He was a hard-experienced Karelia evacuee with an insane will. I respect what kind of pioneer she has been as a lifestyle brand builder and woman: how she has been questioned so much and how she has still been able to create it all and see beyond.”

There is a scar Eeva Konnu’s first opera. Before this, he has worked with musicals as a composer and conductor.

“Besides all my daily work, I tried all last spring to familiarize myself with the legalities of the genre and I listened to a huge number of operas. Above all, I talked with the practicing pianists and singers about the legality of the instruments,” says Kontu.

“In a musical, the music is for the purpose of service, it serves the drama and the transmission of the big content. While composing the opera, I realized very soon that it is up to me what happens here. I can decide the emotional tone and energy here. My friend and mentor Iiro Rantala wrote to me at some point that just dare to write the music that comes from you.”

In front, Piia Komsi, Lilli Paasikivi, Jeni Packalén, surrounded by designers from Ilmajoki Musiikkijuhli Opera Choir.

What kind of music did the opera end up being?

“It’s somewhere by Einar Englund and by Leonard Bernstein in intermediate terrain”, says Kontu.

“I’m bad at describing my own music, but I’ve been told that there’s energy here, and someone has said about an aria that this is like a musical. Thank you for the reminder!” Kontu continues.

“In Armi Ratia, I embody strength and energy, constant moving forward. The music is rhythmic and the text is progressive. I consider our hard consonants and playing with them to be a treasure of the Finnish language, whether I’m doing hip-hop for a musical or a big aria for an opera.”

Armi-opera’s premiere at the Ilmajoki music festival on June 8 at 7 p.m. Performances until June 18.

Seven turps for the classical music summer festival

Organ night and aria 1.6.–31.8.

In accordance with the festival’s name, the concerts held on Thursday evenings in Espoo often feature organ music and singing, but also chamber and orchestral music. For example, 15.6. concert by an American organist Cameron Carpenter, 3.8. will be heard Mahler’s masterpiece Das Lied von der Erde With the orchestra of the National Opera and vocal soloists, and 17.8. The Finnish Baroque Orchestra will perform for the first time Olli Kortekankaan Concerto for flute, violin, harpsichord and strings.

Lauttasaari music festival 15.–18.6.

A new music festival brings classical music concerts to Helsinki’s early summer, the kind of which are ordered for the capital region, because most of the summer events are organized elsewhere. One of the artistic advisors is the founder of Kuhmo chamber music and the Kauniainen music festival Seppo Kimanenso the music festival experience can really be found in the background of the new festival.

Avanti’s Summer Concert 28.6.–2.7.

Midsummer after the festival summer heats up as usual. The Avanti chamber orchestra’s Suvisoitto festival in Porvoo this year was planned by a composer Unsuk Chin and pianist-organizer Maris Gothóni. The theme is Dreamlands and Dystopias.

Savonlinna Opera Festival 1.–30.7.

Traditional the opera festival begins Gounod’s Romeo and Julieta, in which the title roles are sung by a soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Amitai Pati. The soprano star Lisette Oropesa will also give a concert at the festival on July 9. Romeo and Juliet in addition, the opera program is this year The Magic Flute and Barber of Seville as well as the productions of the visiting opera house Theater Hagen: the musical Fiddler on the Roof and a pair of works Duke Bluebeard’s castle and A Room of One’s Ownthe latter of which is Outi Tarkiainen the Finnish premiere of the first opera.

Kuhmo’s chamber music 9.–22.7.

Kuhmon the chamber music program starts to feature new artistic directors Minna Pensolan and Antti Tikkanen handprint, because last year’s program still had a lot of legacy from the previous artistic director by Vladimir Mendelssohn. Already on the opening day, the first performance will be heard Sampo Kasurinen from the chamber opera Trapped Butterflywhich is a joint order of three festivals and can be heard after Kuhmo’s chamber music at our festival and Rauma Festivo.

Mikkeli’s music festival 29.7.–5.8.

Things have changed at Mikkeli’s music festival: no more the orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater and Valery Gergiev, and the event time has been moved forward by a month to the beginning of August. This year Mikkeli will be visiting as the main performer Santtu-Matias Rouvalin conducted by the Philharmonia Orchestra, one of London’s major symphony orchestras.

Turku Music Festival 10.–24.8.

Turku at the time of the music festival in mid-August, we are already fast approaching the autumn concert season. And what could be better than the star shine of the last days of the festival, the violinist by Anne-Sophie Mutter and soprano Lise Davidsen’s in concerts.