In total independence, Camélia Jordana publishes, on her label Dhaouw Prod, the double disc Easy fragile. The first volume, Easy, it was in the studio that she wrote and recorded it, nestled in the warmth of friendship with her musical accomplices and sharing with them and them the excitement of improvised creation. She designed the second at home, Brittle, which exudes delicacy and smoothness. By his side, the most inventive sound sculptors, Nyadjiko, Jérémy Chatelain, Tristan Salvati, Diztorsion, Koda… And especially Renaud Rebillaud, who dresses melodies in light and chiaroscuro.

In this 4 e album that combines pop, electro, hip-hop energy and acoustic flavor, the singer, author, composer, producer, actress and director signs love songs and committed texts, imbued with a deliberate sweetness, like If I was a man. His words have often been truncated, taken out of context to serve as an ideological denigration. Discussion with broken sticks with a woman of heart and conviction.

Why did you take the risk, in these difficult times, of a double album, therefore more expensive than a single disc?

Camellia Jordana I was seized with a creative bulimia. I started working on it before the first confinement and it spread until deconfinement. Over the sessions, the idea of ​​two discs naturally appeared, each corresponding to the creative process that gave birth to it. During the day, I made songs for the first one, in a context that I found easy in the sense that it took place in the studio, I was surrounded by artists that I liked, we often worked on computers. Hence the title, Easy.

When I returned home at night, I wrote alone, until dawn, in a subdued atmosphere, with candles, a little glass and my piano. And I gave birth to more intimate songs which resulted in the second volume, Brittle : I reveal myself more, even if I also talk about what revolts me and mobilizes my conscience.

Have you designed Easyin a hip-hop spirit? Namely, you arrive in the studio and you write the lyrics and music on the spot …

Camellia Jordana Exactly. Everything was done in synergy, with passion, friendship, and with laughter. It feels so good to laugh together, to forget, a handful of moments, the pains of the world. I attended what is called a writing camp. It took place in a big studio, with artists from all over the world. I went there with my friend the delicious singer Naomi Diaz (from Ibeyi). For three or four days, four hour sessions were organized, from early afternoon until dawn. We did as many as we wanted, if we held on. It was extremely stimulating.

There are songs that I wrote or reworked there, following meetings with beatmakers, for example with Diztorsion. I got on so well with this Dutch composer that I went to his studio in London, where we remodeled life with you , also with the collaboration of Swedish beatmaker Koda, whose sonic paste I love.

In one title, you sing with immense sweetness, you almost chant this refrain: “Ah if I were a man I would use my voice / I would like it to resonate / If I was a man I would sing just like / The women in the street, yes I would be a lioness. “Is it a call to the male conscience?

Camellia Jordana Yes, my feminist commitment does not mean that I am “anti-man”. It took, for me as a woman, time, multiple discussions and readings to fully understand an oppression that I could reproduce without realizing it. So, for men, it seems to me that becoming aware of patriarchy and its omnipotence can be complicated.

I find it important to rally as many men as possible to the feminist struggle.

At work and with my friends, I try, with humor whenever possible, not to let pass sexist expressions and, more generally, demeaning, insulting, “sissy”, “son of a bitch”, “queer” , “Motherfucker”. It is a long process, but I am already seeing the fruits. I find it important to rally as many men as possible to the feminist struggle.

For stating that the white man is responsible for the evils of the earth, you have been castigated on social media and in media. How do you take these controversies?

Camellia Jordana What saddens me is that too many people, including journalists, writers, artists, make final judgments based on sentences taken out of context. However, these are extremely complex social, societal and political problems, which therefore require a great deal of attention in how to deal with them.

I don’t want to hurt anyone by my words. When i spoke of “Rich old white man”, it was a kind of metaphor to designate, in a few words, who has held power for centuries and centuries. The machine is so well controlled and oiled that this domination is maintained, despite the long-standing struggles of feminists, anti-colonialists, anti-imperialists, LGBT +, etc. Young people are also badly treated. It suffices to see how they are treated in the context of the pandemic: accused of being the propagators, and forgotten by the government’s aid plans. In addition, young people in the suburbs are stigmatized because of their origin, their skin color, and their belonging to a disadvantaged class.

What books or films have enlightened you on particular topics?

Camellia Jordana The art of losing, by Alice Zeniter. This book tells the story of a young French woman whose family is of Kabyle origin. How history made of the grandfather a harki, of his father a migrant who landed in the transit camps in 1962. How France threw a veil of silence on this tragic period. The book tells how this young girl sets out in search of her freedom.

There are movies and books, like the one I just mentioned, that should be part of the school curriculum. I was also marked by the documentary Here we drown the Algerians, by Yasmina Adi, on the murderous repression of October 17, 1961. Every year, on October 17, many of us hope for a declaration of recognition of this massacre by the French Republic.

One day, I saw a woman in the skytrain, begging her God. “Make me a diver, let me go see them”she whispered. She overwhelmed me and inspired me with a song that has not yet been released and of which I give you a few lines: “Make me a diver / that I go see them, kiss them / My companions (…) / This river has eaten it / Brothers like them / Strongly for it to rain / I would like to bid them farewell. “